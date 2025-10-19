Decision Day: A look back at the moments of magic and madness

If you couldn't quite keep pace with everything all at once – and who could? – here’s a whiparound of the whiparound, so to speak: a quick tour through some of DD25’s high points.

Perhaps it was a premonition. That first one would prove quite a weighty goal indeed (more on that in a bit) and 51 more followed across 15 matches, for a pulse-quickening average of 3.47 total goals per game as the gripping fight for the last few Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spots lasted until the final whistle of the final game of the regular season.

New England ’s Alhassan Yusuf did the honors, exploiting a playing-out-of-the-back howler by the Chicago Fire just one minute into their clash at Gillette Stadium to kick off the breathless five-hour collective whiparound that was MLS Decision Day 2025.

The math was simple: Four teams – Colorado, Dallas, Real Salt Lake and San Jose – competing for the final two playoff spots left out West. The path to a final reckoning was anything but.

The Rapids needed to beat LAFC to get in. Dallas needed a result in Vancouver. RSL needed to at least avoid defeat in St. Louis. The Earthquakes had to beat Austin and hope for help elsewhere. And at one point or another in the season’s nerve-wracking final half-hour, all four were agonizingly close to the chips falling in their favor.

There was Darren Yapi’s sensational diving header in the 87th minute to push Colorado in front, only for Mile High dreams to be dashed by an even later strike from Andrew Moran. Salt Lake looked set for smooth sailing thanks to Victor Olatunji’s first-half brace, then got slashed open twice by CITY SC and had to hang on for dear life at the end of the night.

The Quakes slipped into an early deficit at the hands of Owen Wolff, then rallied in the final moments for a 2-1 home win, and turned their weary eyes to the big screens at PayPal Park to see whether STL could complete a dramatic comeback at rain-lashed Energizer Park that would have opened the path for them. Even with a man advantage for most of their game, Dallas had to cling for dear life to their slim 2-1 advantage up in British Columbia.

When the dust had settled, it was RSL and Dallas in, Rapids and Quakes out.