Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 4?

Even in a city that “runs on stunting,” to borrow a memorable phrase from the eponymous television series, Atlanta United got Dirty South hearts all aflutter with Saturday’s 5-1 thumping of Portland . It felt like old times at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Thiago Almada & Co. balled out of control, slicing and dicing the undermanned Timbers .

While the Argentine World Cup winner is one of the youngest players ever to look this dominant in MLS, it bears repeating that he’s actually a few months too old to feature in this series, thanks to the 22nd birthday he’ll be celebrating next month. It also should be emphasized that even with a whole host of 21-year-olds like him playing prominent roles across the league, we’re not short on eligible candidates, with upwards of a dozen Under-22ers considered for our Matchday 4 rundown.