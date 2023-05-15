Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 12?

We always back up our claims, so here are five more examples (plus honorable mentions!) from Matchday 12:

Simply put, a congested schedule means players around the league are going to have to step it up a notch. However, anybody who's been reading this column in 2023 knows there are more and more youngsters capable of not just meeting, but surpassing these expectations.

The games are coming fast and thick as we approach the busy summer stretch of the MLS season – a period that tests roster depth like no other.

Perhaps no one in MLS needed the full three points more badly this weekend than the Galaxy, whose Cali Clásico win over in-form San Jose hauled them out of last place in both the Western Conference and overall tables. Which prompts us to riff a bit this week and slot in both of their U22 Initiative fullbacks atop our rundown.

That’s how good they both were, and how necessary it was for the talented but defensively slipshod Gs. Aude stayed at home to focus on the threat of Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Cristian Espinoza and after some early openings, effectively shut down the Quakes’ showpiece winger, winning 3/3 tackles, 5/5 duels and six recoveries while also completing 91% of his passes and going 2/2 on dribbles.

Calegari, meanwhile, produced an excellent all-around outing, passing at 98%, playing three key passes, winning 6/7 tackles, 7/13 duels and five recoveries. It’s not common for MLS clubs to funnel big resources to the two fullback spots, which tells you a) how good these two South Americans are and b) how direly needed some dependable quality was in those areas for LA.

“If we defend like we did tonight, we're going to win many more games. I just firmly believe that with our group, because we have a lot of good soccer players. But defending is something we need to concentrate on. And tonight we did,” said Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney. “Lucas and Julián continue to grow inside of the team and Lucas was exceptional.