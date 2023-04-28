Inter Miami sign homegrown midfielder David Ruiz

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed homegrown midfielder David Ruiz through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27, the club announced Friday.

Ruiz, 19, is Miami’s sixth academy product to sign with the first team. He’s already played 17 minutes for the Herons in MLS play this season while called up on short-term loans.

“David is a good player who has grown a lot within our system over the last few years and has already shown he can compete at this level. We’re very excited to continue to help him along his upward trajectory at the club,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

“We feel we’re continuing to make great strides with our development pathway and we’re happy to have another young player like David come through it and reach the first team.”

In 2022, Ruiz notched two assists in 16 MLS NEXT Pro matches (13 starts) for Inter Miami CF II. He joined Miami’s U-17 team in 2021 after coming up through the Miami United Stars academy.

Ruiz has featured for both the US and Honduras at the youth levels, recently representing the US Under-19s in January and Honduras’ Under-20 team in April as they prepare for next month’s FIFA U-20 World Cup.

“I feel really happy, really proud to have this opportunity…I was born here and I feel proud to sign for the first team in my home city,” said Ruiz. “Training next to the first team motivated me a lot, and it’s something I set as a goal for myself, that that’s where I wanted to be.”