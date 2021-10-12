Who's next? Future transfer outlook for the 2021 MLS 22 Under 22 list

Here are some transfer-related updates we know about (with their 22U22 ranking) for the 2021 honorees.

This list of players from the 2021 class who could soon move is not comprehensive; there are always surprises. It was no shock Tanner Tessmann had suitors, but a deal with Venezia FC came together seemingly out of nowhere this summer. Bryan Reynolds went from intriguing prospect to the subject of interest from half of Italy's Serie A in a matter of under 1,400 MLS minutes.

This trend will only proliferate and become more lucrative as European clubs view MLS as a viable (and perhaps undervalued) market. Davies is likely worth quintuple what Bayern Munich paid to acquire him, Adams has exponentially outperformed his reported $3 million move and Aaronson is a sure bet to be moved on for a profit on the package worth potentially $9 million that RB Salzburg sent to Philly .

Eight members of 2019’s 22 Under 22 made their move to Europe (with some overlap from last year’s group, including Aaronson and Busio). All of the top five from 2018’s version have moved on, paced by Alphonso Davies and Tyler Adams.

Seven members of last year’s 22 Under 22 list have already made moves overseas (though one of which, Brian Rodriguez , is back from a tepid loan at Almeria). Brenden Aaronson, Mark McKenzie and Gianluca Busio – now all US men's national teamers – highlight that group of exports.

Look down previous iterations of 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR lists, particularly in the last three years, and you'll find a wide group of players who have since made big-money moves to Europe.

Bayern, Ajax, Serie A clubs, Bundesliga clubs to name a few clubs chasing

A tier of one, let’s start with this year’s 22 Under 22 golden boy.

Ajax have scouted the striker, Bayern have long been interested after a few training stints and a host of other clubs from Italy and Germany are hovering as well. As Fabrizio Romano aptly put it: Ricardo Pepi is on everybody's radar.

For an 18-year-old who has three goals in three USMNT appearances, all World Cup qualifiers, and has 13 goals and three assists in 27 appearances (22 starts) with FC Dallas in MLS this season, that's hardly surprising.

FC Dallas are yet to receive an offer ahead of this window – they have rejected offers for Pepi in the past, per a source — though with all the interest and Pepi's consistent performances, offers are very likely to come in before long. Dallas would love to keep him for another year, but that would be a tall task when clubs begin offering serious money – and Pepi will be the subject of opulent bids.

Bayern’s partnership and familiarity with FC Dallas could give them a leg up in the chase. And usually when Bayern really want a player, they sign that player. They see him as a young Edin Dzeko, according to The Athletic, and can see him very easily fitting into their system as an aging Robert Lewandowski flirts with the possibility of leaving. How badly do they want him? Ajax would make sense as one of the premier development clubs in the world, Champions League regulars and a club with the money to compete in the Pepi sweepstakes.