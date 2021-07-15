Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign attacker Efra Alvarez to multi-year contract extension

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Efra Alvarez - LA Galaxy

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The LA Galaxy and attacker Efra Alvarez have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday.

Alvarez, who turned 19 last month, is a product of the club's academy and has made 39 MLS appearances (16 starts). He is a full Mexican international and is currently with his country at the Gold Cup. He has four caps for Mexico.

“Efrain is a top, young attacking talent and has an exciting future ahead of him in LA and for the Mexican National Team,” GM Dennis te Kloese said in a club statement. “The Galaxy are committed to fostering talent from within the academy and Efrain’s contract extension further cements that responsibility. I would like to thank Efrain’s family and his agents at Wasserman Media Group on working through this negotiation. They have always held Efrain’s professional development and his pathway as the highest priority.”

Alvarez signed his first professional contract with Galaxy II, the club's USL Championship affiliate, in 2017. At the time, he was the youngest signing in league history. In 2018, he had 12 goals and four assists in 17 games played for Los Dos.

The Galaxy have enjoyed a fast start to 2021, picking up 24 points in their first 12 games. They sit third in the Western Conference and are next in action against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday (9:30 pm ET | MLS Live on ESPN+).

Transfer Tracker LA Galaxy Efrain Alvarez

Advertising

Related Stories

Official: Serie A's Venezia FC sign Tanner Tessmann from FC Dallas
Philadelphia Union sign goalkeeper Andre Blake to multi-year contract extension
Orlando City SC sign veteran Argentine left back Emmanuel Mas

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LA Galaxy sign attacker Efra Alvarez to multi-year contract extension
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign attacker Efra Alvarez to multi-year contract extension
US player transfers abroad have reached “critical mass,” says Gregg Berhalter

US player transfers abroad have reached “critical mass,” says Gregg Berhalter
My 2021 MLS All-Star Game lineup
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

My 2021 MLS All-Star Game lineup
Canada v. Haiti: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Group B match

Canada v. Haiti: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Group B match
USMNT keep focus on Martinique ahead of showcase Gold Cup clash with Canada
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT keep focus on Martinique ahead of showcase Gold Cup clash with Canada
Official: Serie A's Venezia FC sign Tanner Tessmann from FC Dallas
Transfer Tracker

Official: Serie A's Venezia FC sign Tanner Tessmann from FC Dallas
More News
Video
Video
Stu Holden on Who to Look Toward for World Cup Qualifiers
3:19

Stu Holden on Who to Look Toward for World Cup Qualifiers
Stu Holden USMNT and Canada Takeaways
3:12

Stu Holden USMNT and Canada Takeaways
Eryk Williamson or Gianluca Busio in World Cup Qualifiers? FOX Sports Analyst Stu Holden Weighs In
43:37

Eryk Williamson or Gianluca Busio in World Cup Qualifiers? FOX Sports Analyst Stu Holden Weighs In
MLS Power Rankings: Week 12 (Top 10 Analysis)
49:49

MLS Power Rankings: Week 12 (Top 10 Analysis)
More Video
Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

  • Starting lineups reaction and analysis
  • Tactical breakdown of key matchups
  • Highlights and interviews
  • Fan polls