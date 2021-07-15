LA Galaxy sign attacker Efra Alvarez to multi-year contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The LA Galaxy and attacker Efra Alvarez have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday.

Alvarez, who turned 19 last month, is a product of the club's academy and has made 39 MLS appearances (16 starts). He is a full Mexican international and is currently with his country at the Gold Cup. He has four caps for Mexico.

“Efrain is a top, young attacking talent and has an exciting future ahead of him in LA and for the Mexican National Team,” GM Dennis te Kloese said in a club statement. “The Galaxy are committed to fostering talent from within the academy and Efrain’s contract extension further cements that responsibility. I would like to thank Efrain’s family and his agents at Wasserman Media Group on working through this negotiation. They have always held Efrain’s professional development and his pathway as the highest priority.”

Alvarez signed his first professional contract with Galaxy II, the club's USL Championship affiliate, in 2017. At the time, he was the youngest signing in league history. In 2018, he had 12 goals and four assists in 17 games played for Los Dos.