LA Galaxy sign Julian Araujo to U22 initiative contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The LA Galaxy have signed defender Julian Araujo to a contract extension through the end of the 2025 season, the club announced Tuesday. Araujo will occupy one of the club's U22 initiative roster spots.

Araujo, 19, signed his first professional deal ahead of the 2019 season and grew into a regular with the Galaxy. He has made 45 career MLS appearances, including starting 10 of his side's 11 matches so far in 2021. The energetic right back, who can also play wingback or right midfield, is the first homegrown defender signed to a U-22 initiative contract.