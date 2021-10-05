Official: Julian Araujo declares for Mexico, files switch from USMNT

LA Galaxy dual-national right back Julian Araujo has officially declared for the Mexican national team, filing a one-time switch from the United States that has been approved by FIFA, the federation and Araujo announced Tuesday.

Araujo, 20, represented the United States in his youth and made his senior debut in 2020, but wasn't cap-tied and was eligible to switch allegiance to Mexico. He also featured for the United States at the 2019 U-20 World Cup. He's started all but one of the LA Galaxy's 28 matches this year and has added six assists.