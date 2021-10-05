Official: Julian Araujo declares for Mexico, files switch from USMNT

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

LA Galaxy dual-national right back Julian Araujo has officially declared for the Mexican national team, filing a one-time switch from the United States that has been approved by FIFA, the federation and Araujo announced Tuesday.

Araujo, 20, represented the United States in his youth and made his senior debut in 2020, but wasn't cap-tied and was eligible to switch allegiance to Mexico. He also featured for the United States at the 2019 U-20 World Cup. He's started all but one of the LA Galaxy's 28 matches this year and has added six assists.

"My heart is with Mexico," Araujo said in a statement. "I'm grateful for every opportunity that U.S. Soccer has provided me to help me grow as a soccer player and now I am excited to continue my international career with Mexico."

The writing appeared to be on the wall for a few months. Araujo declined the USMNT's Gold Cup call-up this summer, then again in September as he pondered his future. After the USMNT released their roster last week for October matches, head coach Gregg Berhalter didn't have much information he could add.

“That’s information that he’s going to share with the group; it’s not for me to share," Berhalter said last week.

Advertising

Even without Araujo, the USMNT remain deep at right back with Barcelona's Sergino Dest, Galatasaray's DeAndre Yedlin, Boavista's Reggie Cannon, Borussia Monchengladbach's Joe Scally, Roma's Bryan Reynolds, Tenerife's Shaq Moore and others in the pipeline.

Araujo is the latest dual-national to opt for Mexico after Galaxy teammate Efrain Alvarez and Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa made that decision. Conversely, FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi chose the USMNT.

The United States face Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica in World Cup qualifiers this international window before hosting Mexico in November.

US Men's National Team LA Galaxy Julian Araujo

Advertising

Related Stories

Tyler Adams on USMNT’s Octagonal learning curve: “Maybe we were just a little bit naive”
USA vs. Jamaica: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
USMNT emphasizes “verticality” for October World Cup qualifiers

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
San Jose to host 20-year celebration of 2001 MLS Cup win, distribute 10,000 replica rings

San Jose to host 20-year celebration of 2001 MLS Cup win, distribute 10,000 replica rings
Top young-player performances in MLS Weeks 28 & 29
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Top young-player performances in MLS Weeks 28 & 29
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 29
Voices: Steve Zakuani

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 29
Report: FC Dallas, USMNT starlet Ricardo Pepi being pursued by Wolfsburg
Transfer Tracker

Report: FC Dallas, USMNT starlet Ricardo Pepi being pursued by Wolfsburg
Beast Mode: Marshawn Lynch approves of Joao Paulo golazo mashup 

Beast Mode: Marshawn Lynch approves of Joao Paulo golazo mashup 
Minnesota to host 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
MLS All-Star Game

Minnesota to host 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
More News
Video
Video
Gonzalo Pineda on Changing the Culture of Atlanta United and Josef Martinez's Emotional 100th Goal
31:52

Gonzalo Pineda on Changing the Culture of Atlanta United and Josef Martinez's Emotional 100th Goal
WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Week 29
1:54

WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Week 29
Power Rankings Top 10 analysis: MLS Week 29
1:13:09

Power Rankings Top 10 analysis: MLS Week 29
Enter 'The Octagon' with USMNT | Stories of World Cup Qualifying in CONCACAF
6:46

Enter 'The Octagon' with USMNT | Stories of World Cup Qualifying in CONCACAF
More Video
MLS Newsletters

MLS Newsletters

Major League Soccer, delivered to your inbox. News, analysis, special offers, and more.