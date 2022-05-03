Stats & Analytics

Who are MLS's best & worst teams in each half?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Through nine weeks of the 2022 MLS season, which clubs are best at starting off games and which ones are most proficient at closing them out?

To answer that question, let's take a closer look at who's tops in terms of goal differential during both the first and second frames. As another point of comparison, the bottom clubs during each half are also presented.

Best in first half

Austin FC have been the fastest starters (+5 goal differential), which helps explain why they're challenging near the top of the Western Conference table early on. Head coach Josh Wolff routinely emphasizes setting a strong early tone.

Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls also boast a +5 GD in the first half, using a combination of pressing and transition moments to great effect.

Team
Goal Differential
Goals Scored
Goals Against
Austin FC
+5
9
4
Philadelphia Union
+5
8
3
New York Red Bulls
+5
7
2
D.C. United
+3
8
5
Orlando City SC
+3
7
4
Seattle Sounders FC
+3
6
3
Chicago Fire FC
+3
3
0

Worst in first half

Vancouver Whitecaps FC carry a league-worst negative-7 goal differential in the first half, with injuries and the loss of goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau taking a toll.

The San Jose Earthquakes had an inspired Week 8 comeback win over Seattle Sounders FC, but that 4-3 result also underscored a common theme of underwhelming first halves that contributed to head coach Matias Almeyda's departure.

Team
Goal Differential
Goals Scored
Goals Against
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
-7
2
9
San Jose Earthquakes
-6
4
10
Portland Timbers
-5
2
7
Sporting Kansas City
-4
3
7
Charlotte FC
-3
3
6
Atlanta United
-3
4
7
Inter Miami CF
-3
5
8

Best in second half

When closing out matches, Supporters' Shield-leading LAFC stand far above the rest. The Black & Gold have scored 13 goals in the final 45 minutes of their matches and, remarkably, have yet to concede a second-half goal.

Austin have also netted 13 second-half goals, giving more evidence of their high-flying attack as led by Golden Boot presented by Audi co-leader Sebastian Driussi, who has seven goals and three assists.

New York City FC have matched Austin's second-half numbers with 13 goals of their own and four concessions (+9 GD), reaching another level in recent weeks as Taty Castellanos, Thiago Andrade, Talles Magno and more heat up.

Team
Goal Differential
Goals Scored
Goals Against
LAFC
+13
13
0
Austin FC
+9
13
4
NYCFC
+9
13
4
FC Dallas
+5
7
2
Columbus Crew
+4
8
4
Minnesota United FC
+4
8
4

Worst in second half

D.C. United and Inter Miami CF each own a negative-6 goal differential in the second half, struggling to close out games. D.C. parted with head coach Hernan Losada after Week 8.

Somewhat surprisingly, the usually defensively solid Seattle Sounders bear a negative-5 second-half goal differential. Heavy fixture congestion and squad rotation due to their Concacaf Champions League obligations are significant factors here.

Team
Goal Differential
Goals Scored
Goals Against
D.C. United
-6
2
8
Inter Miami CF
-6
4
10
Seattle Sounders FC
-5
3
8
Chicago Fire FC
-4
3
7
FC Cincinnati
-4
4
8
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
-4
4
8
Sporting Kansas City
-4
5
9
CF Montréal
-4
7
11

League-wide picture

Across the full 90-plus minutes, the below graph shows how teams have fared in goal differential – with each line combining first-half (blue) and second-half (red) data points.

Austin FC lead the charge with a +14 GD through MLS Week 9, while Vancouver are bottom with a -11 GD.

Goal Differential (no Y title)
