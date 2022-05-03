Who are MLS's best & worst teams in each half?

Through nine weeks of the 2022 MLS season, which clubs are best at starting off games and which ones are most proficient at closing them out?

Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls also boast a +5 GD in the first half, using a combination of pressing and transition moments to great effect.

Austin FC have been the fastest starters (+5 goal differential), which helps explain why they're challenging near the top of the Western Conference table early on. Head coach Josh Wolff routinely emphasizes setting a strong early tone.

To answer that question, let's take a closer look at who's tops in terms of goal differential during both the first and second frames. As another point of comparison, the bottom clubs during each half are also presented.

The San Jose Earthquakes had an inspired Week 8 comeback win over Seattle Sounders FC , but that 4-3 result also underscored a common theme of underwhelming first halves that contributed to head coach Matias Almeyda's departure.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC carry a league-worst negative-7 goal differential in the first half, with injuries and the loss of goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau taking a toll.

Best in second half

When closing out matches, Supporters' Shield-leading LAFC stand far above the rest. The Black & Gold have scored 13 goals in the final 45 minutes of their matches and, remarkably, have yet to concede a second-half goal.

Austin have also netted 13 second-half goals, giving more evidence of their high-flying attack as led by Golden Boot presented by Audi co-leader Sebastian Driussi, who has seven goals and three assists.