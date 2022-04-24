Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 4, Seattle Sounders FC 3

Seattle looked set for a blowout win as a Nicolás Lodeiro penalty kick and Cristian Roldan header put the visitors up by two goals by the 20th minute. And Jordan Morris scored a second-half tap-in, seemingly killing off any hopes of a San Jose comeback.

San Jose appeared to be down for the count, but surged back in the second half. After pulling a goal back just before the halftime whistle, Espinoza's driven cross caught Stefan Frei off guard at the near post to jumpstart the Quakes' comeback. They pulled level just seconds later, with Jackson Yueill scoring from close range after an all-out press forced a turnover off the restart.