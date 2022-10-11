Which young players stole the show on Decision Day?

Bode Hidalgo: Nee Davis, Hidalgo changed his surname in a tribute to his stepfather earlier this year, and on Sunday the Real Salt Lake homegrown properly introduced himself to a national audience, netting his first career MLS goal in just his sixth appearance to provide RSL with insurance against the Timbers . The 20-year-old was smart and hard-working in a must-win situation, and head coach Pablo Mastroeni’s postgame praise was noteworthy.

“There was a time in the beginning of the season, I think it was right after preseason. He came in and said to me, ‘I will play for this team, Pablo. I just want you to know that's where my head's at. I will play for this team,’” said Mastroeni. “At the time, you're looking at the depth chart, you don't really see it, but you're really proud of the desire and really proud of the accountability he's willing to take on in a moment where his feet aren’t really touching the ground in preseason … So Bode's literally manifested this moment for himself.”