FC Cincinnati's Brenner named Week 34 Continental Player of the Week

FC Cincinnati striker Brenner remained in peak form during Week 34, earning his third MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire award of the 2022 season.

The 22-year-old Brazilian had three goals and one assist in a 5-2 Decision Day victory at D.C. United, a result that clinched the fourth-year club’s first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip. They’ll be the Eastern Conference’s No. 5 seed and visit No. 4 New York Red Bulls on Saturday in Round One (12 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, MLSsoccer.com & App).

Brenner’s three goals all came during the first half, making him the sixth different player in MLS history to score at least three hat tricks in a single season and the first since Atlanta United’s Josef Martínez in 2018.