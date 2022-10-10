Team of the Week presented by Audi: Who were the clear standouts on Decision Day?

Facing some variation of win-and-you’re-in scenarios during Week 34, FC Cincinnati , Minnesota United FC , Orlando City SC and Real Salt Lake all produced monster performances on Decision Day to enter the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs on a high note.

RSL lead the way with three representatives following a 3-1 win over the Portland Timbers. Head coach Pablo Mastroeni, defender Bryan Oviedo (two assists) and forward Jefferson Savarino (1g/1a) were all stellar at America First Field, giving RSL the Western Conference’s No. 7 seed.

Cincy locked up the Eastern Conference’s No. 5 seed with a 5-2 beatdown of D.C. United, a game where Brenner had his third hat trick of the year and added an assist. His strike partner, Brandon Vazquez, appears on the bench following a 1g/3a performance.

Minnesota snapped a six-game winless streak with a 2-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC, giving them the Western Conference’s No. 6 seed. Center back Brent Kallman gets a starting XI nod for his efforts, while winger Franco Fragapane’s game-winner resulted in a bench role.

As for Orlando, they secured the Eastern Conference’s No. 7 seed with a 2-1 comeback win over the Columbus Crew at home. All-action midfielder Junior Urso is in the XI after netting an equalizer, and winger Facundo Torres is on the bench following his game-winning penalty kick.

The Philadelphia Union had two honorees in the starting XI, locking up the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed after a 4-0 rout of Toronto FC. Center back Jack Elliott and midfielder Daniel Gazdag got nods, with a 3g/1a performance bringing Gazdag within a hair of the Golden Boot presented by Audi award.