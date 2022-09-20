Where are they now? Past 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR winners

Montero was a huge part of laying Seattle’s trophy-filled foundation upon their MLS introduction in 2009. The Colombian striker is a club legend for carrying much of the attacking load during his first stint in Rave Green before his departure, first to Sporting CP (Portugal) and then to Tianjin Tigers (China), eventually returning to MLS for two separate runs with Vancouver in 2017 and from 2019-20. Montero made his return to Seattle ahead of the 2021 season, where he’s continued his productive form.