What we learned from the USMNT win at Honduras & during September's World Cup qualifiers

The players on the US men’s national team , when asked, said they were aiming for nine points this week. Certain segments of the fanbase seemed to expect, I don’t know, like 42 or something. Head coach Gregg Berhalter wouldn’t put a number on it but was openly confident heading into the trio of games in this now-closed September World Cup qualifying window.

It didn’t work out as any of the above planned. And truth be told, for two-and-a-half pretty miserable games the whole endeavor was teetering on the brink of disaster. Not a Couva-sized “oh god we actually missed the World Cup!” disaster, but one similar in scope to the September window catastrophe from last cycle, in which the US took zero points, stapled themselves to the bottom of the standings and earned themselves a new head coach for their troubles.

That US team dug a hole that they never quite managed to climb out of. This US side at times seemed determined to do the same thing.

Thanks to a second half in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday night that was record-breaking in its dominance, that disaster was avoided. Berhalter subbed and simplified and the players, with their backs against the wall after a week of off-field turmoil and on-field underperformance, finally stopped digging. They turned a 1-0 halftime deficit into a 4-1 win at Honduras, and finished the week tied for second in the standings.

"We did a lot of talking before the camp ... about it being a 9-point week,” Berhalter said afterward. “And I think that's great to have high expectations, everyone wants to win games, right? But the other side of it is, it's just talk, and then you have to go out and do it, and it's very difficult to do"

And somehow, after 35 years of trying to do damn near this exact same dance through the final round of qualifying and it literally never being anything less than “very difficult,” this was the biggest thing we learned from this first round: it is still very difficult!

It doesn’t get easier just because you can now make a graphic that shows a USMNT XI with 11 logos from Champions League clubs, or just because Transfermarkt has the US as the most valuable team in the region. The players have to actually show up and show out, and prove that they have the mental and emotional fortitude to scrap through these games to the point that yes, finally, their superior talent will be the difference-maker.

That’s hard for any team. Jamaica, remember, was supposed to roll through qualifying after filling their roster with dual-nationals who primarily play in England’s top two flights. Those guys got on the field once during this window and promptly got smoked 3-0 at home by a Panama team that, frankly, isn’t all that good.

So yeah, if you’re not prepared for the intensity of World Cup qualifying -- a level higher than the Gold Cup, or basically any club game -- you’re going to be lucky not to take a big L. The US at least scrapped enough to avoid that, and then after 225 minutes finally found the gear they’d been promising the fanbase was there.

"If we want to write stories, I think we should write stories about this group and just how young this group is and trying to do what we're trying to do. Traditionally, we're going into qualifying with a team whose average age is three to four years older,” Berhalter said after the win on Wednesday night. “This is an extremely young group and has no experience going through this before.

“They're grinding, and it's not always going to be pretty, and it's not always going to go our way, and there's going to be more ups and downs throughout the course of qualifying, but the key is just keep going and focused on improving and getting better. And if we can do that, we'll be fine."