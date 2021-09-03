Positives & negatives from the USMNT draw at El Salvador — and what's to come vs. Canada

There wouldn’t even have been a play-in round against Australia. There just would’ve been a trip to Russia, alongside Mexico and Costa Rica.

If you draw on the road, you are fine. Want proof? If the US men’s national team had drawn on the road at Trinidad & Tobago four years ago, they’d have finished third in the Hexagonal and would’ve directly qualified for the 2018 World Cup. There’d have been no catastrophic failure, four years in the sporting desert trying to figure out how it all went wrong.

That is the power of collecting a road point. And so by that standard, the USMNT’s scoreless draw on Thursday night at El Salvador, the program’s first qualifier since that failure in Couva, was a fine start to this cycle.

I am too tired after doing a late-night Extratime brown liquor special to write a coherent column, so we're going with bullet points.

• The US created the five (or so) best chances. Single-game expected goals can sometimes tell lies, but in this instance there is truth in the numbers, both in terms of the xG the US generated and the xG they conceded:

• All those young US players have now tasted the intensity of a full, sweaty and rocking Central American stadium. There will be less of a shock next time, which happens to be next Wednesday at Honduras.

• A young US side went on what was, for most, their first WCQ adventure and pitched a road shutout against a good team (remember how much pressure El Salvador put Mexico and Qatar under during this summer’s Gold Cup?) in which Matt Turner ’s goal was never truly threatened.

Time after time they got into the final third at pace, which is pretty much exactly what you want to see.

• There is a new-ish public metric called “Expected Threat” that the nerds at AmericanSoccerAnalysis introduced a couple years back, and that the folks at Tifo Football did a very useful explainer on this week. I would say that going by xT — basically the number of times they get in good positions, whether or not the sequence ends in a shot — the US were even more promising than they were by xG.

This break is so promising. But Sargent’s run isn’t quite wide enough, and Konrad’s ball is behind him:

• Even more frustrating is the cascade of attacks that generated all that xT for the US and ended up in nothing. I didn’t bring up a new stat just for fun; I brought it up because both Konrad de la Fuente and Josh Sargent did a lot of the things you’d want to see from starting attackers in terms of finding space and battling the opposing backline. But both had a habit of taking extra touches – many, many many extra touches in most cases — to over-complicate what could’ve been good looks.

It’s frustrating. The US were hardly dominant on the night, but they created the types of looks you want for your Champions League midfielder, and your Champions League center forward, and your aerially dominant center back. Coming away with one point instead of three despite that… yeah, frustrating.

• Pefok, Miles Robinson and Weston McKennie all had fairly open headers, and you’d have expected (heh) at least one of them to end up in the back of the net. Robinson’s was a carbon copy of his winner in the Gold Cup final, while Pefok’s was somewhat similar to the one he buried vs. Honduras in the Nations League semifinal.

If Sargent’s a yard or two wider he can step into that short pass and wrap his right foot around it. If Konrad’s pass is in stride, Sargent can touch it toward the endline and then smash a hard cross across the six to Gio Reyna at the back post.

Time after time after time these two guys, in particular, got into good spots like that and either engineered a worse shot than they should’ve, or sometimes no shot at all.

• Head coach Gregg Berhalter got too cute with his squad selection. Brenden Aaronson was in central midfield because he has a ton of energy and is a good pressing and transition player. Berhalter knows that El Salvador like to play; they were never going to sit in and bunker no matter how great the perceived talent gap, and so Berhalter’s gameplan was to take advantage of that by inserting a guy who is, in theory, suited to exploiting the types of midfield turnovers Tyler Adams and McKennie create.

The problem is that Aaronson, when in central midfield, simply does not find the ball. He completed all of five passes in the first half, and was similarly ineffective in 18 second-half central midfield minutes before he moved to the wing after Acosta was subbed in for Konrad.

• Aaronson as a transition-heavy central midfielder still could’ve worked if the US midfield balance was good! Adams and McKennie were duel-winning monsters for the first hour, and Adams in particular is world-class at creating transition moments with his front-foot defense. “Start Aaronson at the 8 and damn the usage issues” is not a choice I’d ever make if I was coaching, but it’s understandable.

The problem, though, was Sergino Dest. He was so poor defensively – late to every 50/50, afraid to put a foot in on challenges, generally disengaged once he’d been beaten – that Adams had to shade almost entirely to the left side and babysit.