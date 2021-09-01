"Nine-point week, bottom line": USMNT set high standard for opening World Cup Qualifiers

“Our goal is to prove also that we’re the best in Concacaf, and I think the only way to do that is to dominate it – and to dominate you’ve got to win your games,” influential midfielder Weston McKennie told reporters from Nashville on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s Octagonal round opener at El Salvador (10:05 pm ET | CBS Sports Network, Universo, Paramount+).

They stand atop the region, and as different an animal as World Cup qualifying might be, the USMNT plan to stay there.

Along similar lines, McKennie’s expected central-midfield partner Tyler Adams did not hesitate to lay out the team’s approach to this September window, the first of several to feature three qualifiers instead of the previous norm of two, with the USMNT also hosting Canada in Nashville on Sunday before visiting Honduras on Tuesday.

“We've talked about it as a group, how in the last cycle, they [the US] didn't win one game away from home. So going into this window, right off the bat we have two opportunities to win two games away, and that puts us obviously in a good position,” said Adams. “We're looking for a nine-point week, bottom line … We want to set the standard.”

Having previously visited Central American locales with youth national teams and the New York Red Bulls on Concacaf Champions League duty, Adams is acutely aware of the difficulty that target entails. Both San Salvador and San Pedro Sula are known for challenging environments and passionate crowds – though the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed attendance limits for these matches – and the USMNT tend to be welcomed with particular gusto.

“You can't be naive in these games,” Adams said. “When you go into these games being naive, thinking that they're going to be an easy game or that there's going to be opportunities for a lot of goals, I think this is where you’re able to make a lot of mental mistakes. And for us, going into this game, we need to be prepared for a challenge, for a battle.