Canada call 11 MLS players for pre-World Cup camp

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has called 11 MLS players to a 32-man training camp in Charlotte, North Carolina ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Marsch will name his 26-man World Cup squad this Friday at 7 pm ET (TSN, RDS). From there, the CanMNT will travel for two pre-tournament send-off matches: against Uzbekistan on June 1 in Alberta and against Ireland on June 5 in Montréal.
As World Cup co-hosts, Canada begin Group B play in Toronto on June 12 vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina. They'll also face Qatar (June 18) and Switzerland (June 24) in Vancouver, hoping to advance to the program's first-ever World Cup knockout phase.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Maxime Crépeau - Orlando City
- Owen Goodman - Barnsley FC
- Dayne St. Clair - Inter Miami CF
DEFENDERS (12)
- Zorhan Bassong - Sporting Kansas City
- Moïse Bombito - OGC Nice
- Derek Cornelius - Rangers
- Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
- Luc de Fougerolles - FCV Dender
- Alistair Johnston - Celtic
- Alfie Jones - Middlesbrough
- Jamie Knight-Lebel - Swindon Town
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Ralph Priso - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Niko Sigur - Hadjuk Split
- Joel Waterman - Chicago Fire FC
MIDFIELDERS (11)
- Ali Ahmed - Norwich City
- Tajon Buchanan - Villarreal
- Mathieu Choinière - LAFC
- Stephen Eustáquio - LAFC
- Marcelo Flores - Tigres UANL
- Ismaël Koné - Sassuolo
- Liam Millar - Hull City
- Jayden Nelson - Austin FC
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Nathan Saliba - Anderlecht
- Jacob Shaffelburg - LAFC
FORWARDS (6)
- Jonathan David - Juventus
- Promise David - Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
- Daniel Jebbison - Preston North End
- Cyle Larin - Southampton
- Tani Oluwaseyi - Villarreal
- Jacen Russell-Rowe - Toulouse
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
MLS call-ups
Orlando's Maxime Crépeau and Miami's Dayne St. Clair remain vying for Canada's starting goalkeeper job. Meanwhile, it appears Portland's James Pantemis is on the outside looking in.
Toronto's Richie Laryea and Chicago's Joel Waterman are eyeing their second World Cup trip, as is Toronto midfielder Jonathan Osorio.
LAFC have three representatives: midfielder Mathieu Choinière, midfielder Stephen Eustáquio and winger Jacob Shaffelburg. Eustáquio is on loan from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto through June.
Could Vancouver's Ralph Priso, Sporting KC's Zorhan Bassong and Austin's Jayden Nelson get onto the team? All three players would savor the opportunity.
MLS alumni
Another 11 players are MLS products, highlighted by Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. The Vancouver homegrown is recovering from a hamstring injury.
Alistair Johnston (Nashville/Montréal) recently helped Celtic win the Scottish Premiership, and Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution) and Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota United FC) booked UEFA Champions League action next season with a third-place LaLiga finish.
Montréal products Ismaël Koné and Nathan Saliba are coming off solid seasons in Europe, as is former Vancouver standout Ali Ahmed.