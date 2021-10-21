What the 2021 MLS season meant for Chicago Fire FC

2022 Preview

There are lots, but as with many of the other teams down around this part of the table, job No. 1 is to make sure they find the right long-term successor to Wicky. If this comes hand-in-hand with Heitz (who, it seems, is going to get a third year) being more clear-eyed about the value of domestic players as well, that’d be pretty great.

But if they continue to be 0-for-3 on DPs that really won’t matter all that much. Will Beric and Gimenez be back? I don’t know for sure – Beric seems gone, and I wouldn’t count on Gimenez, but can’t rule it out. Will Aliseda be bought down? Can he even be bought down? Again, that’s not clear, though it seems like the answer is no. And that doesn’t even touch on the status of Alvaro Medran, the Spanish playmaker who has actually been quite good, but probably not DP level, and seems to want to come back only on a DP contract.