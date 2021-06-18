Gold Cup preliminary rosters released: See which MLS players could feature 

Fresh off qualifying for the Octagonal stage of World Cup qualifiers, Les Rouges have an MLS-heavy roster. One headline is that Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola was included, suggesting he may have opted for representing Canada instead of the US. There’s plenty of firepower on the roster in the form of wingback Alphonso Davies (Vancouver Whitecaps FC product) and forward Cyle Larin (ex-Orlando City SC player).