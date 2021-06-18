Gold Cup preliminary rosters released: See which MLS players could feature 

Preliminary rosters for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup were released Friday, with countries allowed to include up to 60 players as the region’s bi-annual summer tournament nears.
Participating teams will name final 23-player rosters before the start of the Preliminary Round, which begins July 2. Changes are only allowed in the event of force majeure or an injury up until 24 hours before each team’s first group stage match. All changes must be approved by Concacaf.
Sorted by group, here are some key MLS-centric names who have been named to Gold Cup preliminary rosters. Group stage games begin July 10 and build toward an Aug. 1 final at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. In the Preliminary Round, 12 countries are vying for the competition's final three spots.
Visit the following links for the complete rosters: Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D and the Preliminary Round.
Group A
Head coach Tata Martino has named LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez to his 60-man preliminary roster, setting up a possible return for Mexico’s all-time leading scorer. Other MLS names of note are Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido, Inter Miami CF midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro and LA midfielders Jonathan Dos Santos and Efrain Alvarez.
Seattle Sounders right back Alex Roldan is included on head coach Hugo Perez’s roster, potentially allowing him to make his La Selecta debut. He’s yet to play internationally, though could join Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Darwin Ceren and Toronto FC center back Eriq Zavaleta as MLS options.
The MLS player of focus here is Columbus Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room. He figures to play a crucial role for Curacao this summer.
Group B
The USMNT roster includes dozens of MLS names, with goalkeeper Matt Turner (New England Revolution), center backs Miles Robinson (Atlanta United) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) and winger Paul Arriola (D.C. United) among those who project as key pieces. Check out the full group below.
Fresh off qualifying for the Octagonal stage of World Cup qualifiers, Les Rouges have an MLS-heavy roster. One headline is that Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola was included, suggesting he may have opted for representing Canada instead of the US. There’s plenty of firepower on the roster in the form of wingback Alphonso Davies (Vancouver Whitecaps FC product) and forward Cyle Larin (ex-Orlando City SC player).
Seattle Sounders midfielder Jordy Delem has named to Martinique's roster, though don't expect him to feature after he tore his ACL earlier this season.
Group C
Costa Rica have tabbed the likes of Nashville SC attacker Randall Leal, Chicago Fire FC center back Francisco Calvo and FC Cincinnati left back Ronald Matarrita. Los Ticos figure to have a heavy MLS influence at this summer’s Gold Cup.
The Philadelphia Union have three players on the Reggae Boyz’s roster: goalkeeper Andre Blake, outside back Alvas Powell and forward Cory Burke. A number of other MLS players could help Jamaica push for the Gold Cup title.
Alongside a heavy collection of overseas players, Inter Miami CF defender Kelvin Leerdam remains part of Suriname’s player pool.
Group D
Los Catrachos continue to have MLS players in abundance, including CF Montréal forward Romell Quioto, FC Dallas midfielder Bryan Acosta and Houston Dynamo FC defender Maynor Figueroa. Others could feature, too.
MLS focus with Panama turns to Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy, a mainstay in their national team program. LA Galaxy midfielder Carlos Harvey is another name to highlight.