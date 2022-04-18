What are Atlanta United’s options after losing Brad Guzan to injury?

The Primary Transfer Window remains open until May 4, before the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 7 (runs through Aug. 4), if they look to bring in external help. Let’s run through some obvious options.

He will be difficult to replace, but combined with third-string goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira also suffering a ruptured Achilles this month, Atlanta have just two healthy GKs on the first team: Current starter Bobby Shuttleworth and first-year homegrown signing Justin Garces , who has been the starter with ATL UTD II in the USL Championship. They’ll likely need another body, at least, if they don’t look to bring in a new starter.

Guzan has been Atlanta’s starting goalkeeper since their expansion season (2017), joining halfway through the campaign. He has been a leader and key piece to their trophy-winning seasons, including MLS Cup, the US Open Cup and Campeones Cup . He is the club’s all-time leader in appearances.

In sports, it’s among the worst injuries to suffer. The club did not release a timetable for a return, but it’ll almost definitely be next season. Guzan, who turns 38 years old in September, is under contract through the 2023 season.

Quick caveat: Clubs try to prepare for these scenarios by keeping shortlists for all positions. There are bound to be a ton of other options – Sporting Kansas City went to the Serbian league to get Nikola Vujnovic on loan after Alan Pulido ’s injury, as did the New England Revolution with Djordje Petrović for their Matt Turner replacement – so this isn't the full picture.

"I'm not Brad [Guzan] and I'm not looking to be him,” Shuttleworth told media on Monday. “I'm myself... I'm just trying to be who I am and bring the things that I do well to the team."

Shuttleworth, who turns 35 in a month, made his MLS debut in 2010 and has started 221 games in this league. He was a starter with Chicago Fire FC the last two years, before wunderkind goalkeeper Gaga Slonina took the job towards the end of last season.

Before getting into external replacements, MLS veteran Bobby Shuttleworth was brought in to be Guzan’s backup after Alec Kann departed. Kann, regarded by many across the league as an overqualified backup, got his chance to start with FC Cincinnati and took it, turning down a new contract offer from Atlanta.

Looking around MLS, the prime club to target for a starting-caliber goalkeeper is Minnesota United FC because they have two.

This offseason, the calls were about Dayne St. Clair, with Tyler Miller slotted to be first-choice. The Loons rejected all advances for St. Clair as a number of clubs reached out. Now, St. Clair has become the starter with Miller back to the bench, so it stands to reason clubs will call about Miller now.

Miller, 29, has made 100 MLS regular-season starts, including as LAFC’s goalkeeper for their first two seasons. He was a key cog in the Black & Gold's record-setting 2019 season before signing with Minnesota in 2020 to be the starter. He began this year as the starter but was unavailable for the team’s third game due to the flu. St. Clair then stepped in and delivered a performance that earned him Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors, and St. Clair has been starting ever since.