Recap: Atlanta United 0, FC Cincinnati 0

Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati settled for a point apiece in an Eastern Conference contest on Saturday evening, playing to a 0-0 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta had a chance to break a scoreless stalemate just past the hour mark after FC Cincinnati's Dom Badji was whistled for a clear handball inside the scoring area, but Marcelino Moreno's resulting penalty attempt was stopped by former Atlanta backstop Alec Kann. Moments later, a long-range Luciano Acosta attempt for Cincinnati just barely missed its target.

Neither team, though, was ultimately able to end the deadlock, with FC Cincy forced to play the remaining quarter-hour with 10 men after Nick Hagglund was shown a second yellow card. Meanwhile, Andrew Gutman had a pair of last-gasp chances in stoppage time for Atlanta but was unable to deliver on either one.