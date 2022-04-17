Recap: Atlanta United 0, FC Cincinnati 0

Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati settled for a point apiece in an Eastern Conference contest on Saturday evening, playing to a 0-0 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta had a chance to break a scoreless stalemate just past the hour mark after FC Cincinnati's Dom Badji was whistled for a clear handball inside the scoring area, but Marcelino Moreno's resulting penalty attempt was stopped by former Atlanta backstop Alec Kann. Moments later, a long-range Luciano Acosta attempt for Cincinnati just barely missed its target.
Neither team, though, was ultimately able to end the deadlock, with FC Cincy forced to play the remaining quarter-hour with 10 men after Nick Hagglund was shown a second yellow card. Meanwhile, Andrew Gutman had a pair of last-gasp chances in stoppage time for Atlanta but was unable to deliver on either one.
Atlanta endured a major injury scare in the second half, as goalkeeper Brad Guzan exited with an apparent non-contact left leg injury with about 20 minutes remaining.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Cincinnati couldn't claim a win in Kann's first match against his former team, but they showed some moxie by getting just their second-ever result at Mercedes-Benz Stadium while finishing the match down a man. Atlanta saw their home unbeaten streak extended to 11 matches, but were held without a goal for a second straight match. The main story for the Five Stripes will surround the well-being of Guzan, with head coach Gonzalo Pineda giving an ominous prognosis postgame.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Kann kept matters scoreless after Cincinnati conceded a penalty with around 30 minutes to go, guessing correctly on Moreno's attempt from the spot.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Kann was massive throughout the contest even aside from the PK denial, with six saves on the evening against the club he called home for five seasons.
Next Up
- ATL: Wednesday, April 20 vs. Chattanooga FC | 7:30 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup 3rd Round
- CIN: Tuesday, April 19 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup 3rd Round