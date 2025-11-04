Western Conference: What we learned in Game 2 & what comes next

We’ll soon have post-mortems for the eliminated teams. In the meantime, let’s break down what we saw in Game 2.

From the West, two clubs have booked a Conference Semifinal trip while another four await a decisive Game 3 next weekend. For two others, the season has rolled up after a quick, two-game trip and rolled into a long, three-month offseason.

Guerra made it 2-2 and set the stage for a PK shootout, where the final three San Diego shooters took three Carlos Rivas-quality PKs.

It was almost enough. But seven minutes and 45 seconds into eight minutes of second-half stoppage time, Gage Guerra – a goalscoring star with Timbers 2, but a barely-used, deep reserve for the first team – rose up to head home Ariel Lassiter ’s cross at the back post.

Funny thing about that script: It got tossed into the trash when desperation really, truly set in for the Timbers around the 70th minute. Phil Neville made a bunch of attacking subs, his guys dragged the game into the Tactics Free Zone, and before long Pablo Sisniega (dos Santos’ replacement) was under siege. There was nothing San Diego could do with the ball but get it off their foot as quickly as possible.

Then Chucky Lozan o – penance made – came on for the second half for his first appearance in a month. He put the ball in the back of the net for the 2-1 lead six minutes later, and it felt like this would be a coronation as San Diego reminded everyone who was the best in the West during the regular season.

But in first-half stoppage time, SDFC finally got their feet under them and did what they do: a nine-pass, back-to-front sequence that ended with Amahl Pellegrino putting the ball into the back of the net. Make it 1-1 at the break.

Game 2 in a nutshell: For about the first 60 minutes, it was a back-and-forth, rhythmless affair. A big part of that was a freaking terrifying injury (fractured cheekbone) to San Diego goalkeeper CJ dos Santos midway through the first half that took the starch out of the game just minutes after Kristoffer Velde had made it 1-0 to the hosts.

What to expect in Game 3

When: Sunday, 9 pm ET

Sunday, 9 pm ET Watch: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV

From San Diego: They aren't going to change who they are because of one 30-minute breakdown as the game fell off the rails, even though Portland kind of broke Mikey Varas’s calm and forced him into uncharacteristic, ultra-defensive subs.

My guess is the lesson Varas takes from that isn’t to make more or earlier defensive subs, but to have his guys even more ready and determined to keep the game on the rails even as the Timbers go complete goblin mode (the Timbers HAVE TO go goblin mode to get anything out of this one).

There will be personnel changes, though. I’ll be shocked if we see dos Santos again this year, and left back Luca Bombino hobbled off injured early in the second half. Meanwhile, Chucky actually played as a false 9 and made a decent case to start there on Sunday.

From Portland: Portland’s formation for the first hour was nominally a 4-2-3-1 with David Da Costa playing as a No. 10 in front of Diego Chara and David Ayala. But neither Da Costa nor Ayala could really get a touch, and both were pretty constantly behind the play. Which meant that Chara had to drop deeper and deeper to orchestrate more and more, which… I mean, thank god for Chara if you’re a Timbers fan.

I think it’s pretty telling that Da Costa and Ayala were the first two guys who Neville subbed off when he needed to infuse his side with some desperation. Neither guy really exudes that; I think both would be better off in a system like San Diego’s.

Anyway, I don’t think Neville will change the system or the personnel for Game 3. It's too late for those kinds of overhauls (though I should note they did switch to full, almost Matías Almeyda-level man-marking basically all over the field for Game 2, and that certainly contributed to the frenetic nature of the game).