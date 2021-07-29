Weekend Cheat Sheet: Your guide to what to watch for in Week 16

Week 16 already started. Did you miss it?

Minnesota United supporters would really like you to know that they came back twice to draw 2-2 at LAFC. I’d like you to appreciate the fact that we have casual Wednesday night thrillers quarterbacked by Bebelo Reynoso and Carlos Vela. We’ve also got a new Designated Player in Austin to add another exclamation point to a big week in the Western Conference.

It’s just my opinion, but this league has never been more fun to follow and watch. There are so many storylines, star players and signs of progress. It can be hard to keep up unless you’re locked in 24/7.

Because of that, I’m expanding the cheat sheet this week to cover every single game on Friday, Fire-Union on TUDN/UniMas/Twitter in English on Sunday and an MLS LIVE on ESPN+ game (or two) of my choosing. As always, I hope you have MLS LIVE on ESPN+ because you’re going to need it to fully enjoy the weekend.