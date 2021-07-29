MLS Canadian clubs to host all remaining 2021 home matches in Canada

Major League Soccer's three Canadian clubs — CF Montréal, Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC — will host all remaining regular season and postseason home matches in Canada, the league announced Thursday.
The announcement was made as the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Minister of Immigration have approved a National Interest Exemption that outlines stringent health and safety protocols allowing for all MLS players to participate in cross-border matches.
As part of the National Interest Exemption requirements:
- All traveling players and staff will continue to undertake COVID-19 molecular testing prior to, and upon arrival into Canada, regardless of their vaccination status.
- Those individuals who are partially vaccinated, or are un-vaccinated, will be required to observe a modified quarantine.
- Upon receipt of a negative COVID-19 test, these individuals may participate in work activities only, including trainings and games, and are otherwise prohibited from attending other functions or places through the remainder of a 14-day quarantine period, or until they leave the country.
The announcement is made as 96% of Tier 1 individuals, including MLS players and club staff that work closely with the team, have received the vaccine.