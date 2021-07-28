Transfer Tracker

Report: LA Galaxy set to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Dejan Joveljic

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

The LA Galaxy are reportedly set to add a young forward to their group of attackers, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting that the five-time MLS Cup champions are close to signing Eintracht Frankfurt's Dejan Joveljic to a long-term deal.

The 21-year-old spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Wolfsberger AC in Austria, making 46 appearances across all competitions and scoring 20 goals. Joveljic joined Frankfurt in 2019 but is yet to find regular minutes for the Bundesliga side. He's scored once in 10 appearances for the German club and spent part of the 2019-20 season on loan at Belgian side Anderlecht.

The Serbian international came through Red Star Belgrade's academy, making his first-team debut in 2017 and notching 14 goals in 28 games for the club. His Serbian career began in June with two caps during a pair of friendlies against Jamaica and Japan.

Joveljic would join a forward corps that's anchored by Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and includes Kevin Cabral and Samuel Grandsir, wingers who arrived stateside from France. LA are in their first year under head coach Gregg Vanney and sit third in the Western Conference standings.

LA Galaxy Transfer Tracker

