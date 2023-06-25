Wayne Rooney demands more from DC United after FC Cincinnati rout

Most head coaches would presumably be thrilled if their team handily beat Supporters’ Shield-leading FC Cincinnati by a lopsided scoreline. Not D.C. United boss Wayne Rooney.

“If we don’t, then we start playing as individuals and not as a team, and we won’t do so. We need to improve that.”

“Our focus, concentration has to be there, and it was. As I said, it was in the first half. And I really believe if we have that focus [for entire games], we can beat any team in the league,” stated the 37-year-old, who will manage the MLS All-Stars against Premier League giants Arsenal FC on July 19.

For Rooney, it’s the latter factor that separates United – ninth in the Eastern Conference table with a 7W-8L-5D record – from the league’s top clubs.

“I think we got complacent. I’ve talked to players all the time about focus and concentration,” the Manchester United and English national team legend added.

“Because we didn’t do what I asked them [the players]” after a dominant first half at Audi Field that saw the home side practically put the game away in the opening 45 minutes thanks to goals from Pedro Santos (10’), Derrick Williams (17’) and Cristian Dájome (43’).

The Black-and-Red manager flat-out said he was “angry” following Saturday’s 3-0 win over MLS’s best club to date in the 2023 season.

Cincy setback

At least for 45 minutes, D.C. United did just that to snap a two-game losing streak against a dangerous Cincy side who suffered only their second loss of the season, and their first of 2023 against Eastern Conference opposition.

“East, West. You know, the goal all along was to continue to find ways to stay at the top and to do that you're going to have to beat teams in and out of conference, and obviously we're going to have a lot more matchups in conference.”

Noonan also lauded D.C. striker Christian Benteke, who once again commanded United’s attack with his physical prowess up top and assisted on Dájome’s goal just before the break.

“You could be strong for 85% of the game against that guy, but he has the ability to find the moments to bring the ball down,” Noonan said of the veteran Belgian international.