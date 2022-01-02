Watch: Daryl Dike's best MLS goals for Orlando City SC

Playoff sealer at Montréal

It came down to Decision Day for Orlando City, which had to travel to Stade Saputo and battle a CF Montréal side that needed a win to book their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. And while Seba Mendez’s gorgeous curling strike was the only goal the Lions needed on the day, Dike provided the late insurance and help the Lions clinch the No. 6 seed in the postseason in the 2-0 road win.