Watch: Daryl Dike's best MLS goals for Orlando City SC

Daryl Dike’s long-anticipated move to Europe was finalized with the New Year’s Day announcement of his signing with English Championship side West Bromwich Albion, putting a bow on his career at Orlando City SC.
The powerful forward scored 19 goals and contributed seven assists across all competitions, helping the Lions to back-to-back Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances, while also breaking in with the US men’s national team.
In just two short seasons in Major League Soccer, Dike made an indelible mark on the league and we look back at some of his most memorable goals with Orlando.
Late winner vs. DC United
Orlando were desperate for points and below the playoff line when the Lions hosted rival D.C. United in this early October clash. Dike latched onto a Chris Mueller corner and flashed his header into the net for the 97th-minute winner, snapping a five-match winless run and catapulting Orlando into third place in the Eastern Conference standings.
Solo effort vs. Columbus
Dike set the tone in this September six-pointer against the Columbus Crew at Exploria Stadium with a stunning solo effort, capped by a roofed finish to put the Lions in front in the 26th minute of what would be a 3-2 home victory.
Announces MLS return vs. San Jose
After a successful loan spell with Barnsley in the English Championship, Dike returned to the Lions' starting lineup by scoring a brace in a comfortable 5-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on June 22. His first goal came in the 31st minute when he ran onto a Nani through ball and took a touch around JT Marcinkowski before his left-footed finish.
Outside of foot vs. Atlanta
Scoring against your rival is sweet, especially when it comes in a rout that pushes that side even further below the playoff line late in the regular season.
That was the case when Dike opened the scoring with this sweet outside of the foot finish in a 4-1 rout of Atlanta United at Exploria Stadium last October.
Playoff sealer at Montréal
It came down to Decision Day for Orlando City, which had to travel to Stade Saputo and battle a CF Montréal side that needed a win to book their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. And while Seba Mendez’s gorgeous curling strike was the only goal the Lions needed on the day, Dike provided the late insurance and help the Lions clinch the No. 6 seed in the postseason in the 2-0 road win.