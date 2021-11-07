Recap: CF Montréal 0, Orlando City SC 2

Orlando have clinched the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed and will now face No. 3-seeded Nashville SC in Round One of the playoffs.

A second-half golazo from Jhegson Mendez and a late insurance tally from Daryl Dike powered Orlando City SC into the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-0 Decision Day victory over 10-man CF Montréal at Stade Saputo on Sunday evening.

Needing a win to keep their postseason hopes alive, Montréal could never find an equalizer after Mendez's highlight-reel strike in the 55th minute and a late red card to defender Rudy Camacho forced Wilfried Nancy's group to finish down a man.

Orlando fired the first warning shot in the 12th minute off a free kick from just outside the area off Mauricio Pereyra's foot. The attempt was on target and looked bound for goal, but it was denied at the last second by a full-extension save from CF Montréal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza.

Montréal had two separate opportunities to open the scoring shortly after, first in the 16th minute off a close-range effort from Sunusi Ibrahim that the forward put right at Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. Joaquín Torres then had a golden opportunity five minutes later after springing open behind the Orlando backline, only to see his open shot from just inside the area denied by Gallese again.

The Lions finally found their breakthrough in the 55th minute in spectacular fashion. Mendez did the honors after a long throw-in was cleared to his feet, allowing the Ecuadorian midfielder to go top corner with a gorgeous curling strike that gave no chance to a diving Breza.

Controversy then struck on the hour mark, when Montréal's Romell Quioto headed home a finish off a cross from Samuel Piette, appearing to give the hosts the leveling goal. But Quioto was ruled offside and the goal was waved off despite the adamant protests of the Montréal players.