Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 27

Dylan Butler

MLS is back! And so too is AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday, with Matchday 27 serving up strong nominees after the Leagues Cup break. Let's dive in.

Federico Bernardeschi: Toronto FC may have lost the latest Canadian Classique against CF Montréal, but Bernardeschi did his thing with two goals from two different feet. His first goal was a sensational left-footed rocket from outside the box off a feed from fellow Italian international Lorenzo Insigne that pulled the hosts within a goal.

Aidan Morris: After the Columbus Crew defeated FC Cincinnati in the latest Hell is Real derby, Morris proclaimed the Crew showed their rivals what color Ohio is. And the US international midfielder is a big reason why, getting the party started at Lower.com Field with a perfectly-struck blast from distance into the upper corner to give the Crew an early lead.

Samuel Adeniran: After an early Leagues Cup exit, St. Louis CITY SC exploded for six goals in their return to league play and further solidified their spot atop the Western Conference. Within the nine-goal madness, Adeniran came off the bench and struck for a second-half brace that included an audacious poked finish with the outside of his left foot after taking on Austin FC defenders.

Corey Baird: Houston Dynamo FC dropped five goals in a home victory over the Portland Timbers. The hosts scored three times in the opening 14 minutes, capped by Baird’s chip after being played behind the Timbers' defense via a filthy back-heel pass from Adalberto Carrasquilla.

Check out all of the nominees below:

