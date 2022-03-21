Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 4

By MLSsoccer staff

MLS Week 4 provided an abundance of goals, 43 to be exact, and while all goals are equal on the scoresheet, some hold more weight in the AT&T 5G Goal of the Week conversation.

This week's nominees include Karol Swiderski's first tally in MLS, an outside-the-box blast that led Charlotte FC to their first win in club history, a 3-1 victory over the New England Revolution. Then Ryan Hollingshead's blistering half-volley from atop the 18-yard-box gave him his second of the night and clinched a 3-1 victory for LAFC over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

There was also beautiful build-up play from FC Dallas that started off USMNT forward Jesus Ferreira's fastest hat trick in club history (10 minutes) in a 4-1 dismantling of the Portland Timbers. Lastly, Thiago Almada's curling upper-90 stunner from outside the box kissed off the far post and in, beginning Atlanta United's late surge in their 3-3 comeback draw vs. CF Montréal.

Vote for your favorite below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 4
