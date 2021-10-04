Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 29

Soccer is the ultimate team sport, but there's still room to celebrate those magnificent solo sojourns – just like in nominees for Week 29's AT&T Goal of the Week award.
Romell Quioto struck for a brace for CF Montréal in a 2-1 win over Atlanta United, including a stunning top-shelf finish following a run into the box. Joao Paulo's goal in their win over Colorado, which left Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer speechless, started 10 yards on his team’s side of midfield and ended with a crafty left-footed finish.
Yeferson Soteldo was played behind the Chicago Fire FC defense and finished with power in Toronto FC's 3-1 victory, and Julian Gressel hit from distance for his second goal in as many matches for D.C. United in a 2-1 defeat at Orlando City SC.
Who should get the nod? Vote below or at twitter.com/MLS