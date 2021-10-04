Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 29

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Soccer is the ultimate team sport, but there's still room to celebrate those magnificent solo sojourns – just like in nominees for Week 29's AT&T Goal of the Week award.

Romell Quioto struck for a brace for CF Montréal in a 2-1 win over Atlanta United, including a stunning top-shelf finish following a run into the box. Joao Paulo's goal in their win over Colorado, which left Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer speechless, started 10 yards on his team’s side of midfield and ended with a crafty left-footed finish.

Yeferson Soteldo was played behind the Chicago Fire FC defense and finished with power in Toronto FC's 3-1 victory, and Julian Gressel hit from distance for his second goal in as many matches for D.C. United in a 2-1 defeat at Orlando City SC.

Who should get the nod? Vote below or at twitter.com/MLS

Goal of the Week

Real Salt Lake's Anderson Julio wins Week 28 AT&T Goal of the Week
Austin FC's McKinze Gaines wins Week 27 AT&T Goal of the Week

Report: Ex- La Liga, Cruz Azul coach drawing interest from multiple MLS teams

Mexico vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Tyler Adams on USMNT’s Octagonal learning curve: “Maybe we were just a little bit naive”
USA vs. Jamaica: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Vancouver's Brian White named Week 29 MLS Player of the Week
How Lucas Zelarayan ended up with Armenia's national team
Week 29's biggest storylines! Review Show has all the details
26:00

Put the team on your back! Individual efforts shine in Week 29 - Goal of the Week
1:55

Breaking down ALL the top moments from MLS Week 29
4:04

Watch MLS in 15 from SEA vs. COL | October 3, 2021
15:20

