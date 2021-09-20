Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 26

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

If you missed Saturday afternoon’s 3-2 barnburner between Atlanta United and D.C. United, perhaps the Week 26 crop of AT&T Goal of the Week nominees can get you caught up to speed.

Atlanta’s victory started with an Ezequiel Barco free-kick stunner, then was capped off by George Bello’s tap-in after an incredible solo run from Marcelino Moreno. In between, D.C. United midfielder Felipe Martins ignited comeback efforts with a stunning volley that pushed Mach speeds.

The other nominee comes from Minnesota United FC midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, whose brace fueled a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy.

There can only be one winner, though, so make your opinion heard below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

