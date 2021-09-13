Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 24

There’s something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue among the contenders for Week 24's AT&T Goal of the Week .

The old comes from Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach, who continued to burn LAFC with another stunning goal. It wasn’t of the karate-kick variety, but instead a first-time chop from 20 yards out.

The new, and blue, comes from Santiago Rodriguez. The first-year New York City FC attacker latched onto a sublime Taty Castellanos service and put the Cityzens ahead early at Gillette Stadium.

The borrowed is from Tajon Buchanan, as in borrowed from his own book of brilliant goals with a clinical finish inside the side netting following a feed from Carles Gil for the New England Revolution winner.

Last, but certainly not least, is a terrific solo effort from Ezequiel Barco. He received a long ball from Brooks Lennon and dribbled three Orlando City SC defenders to find the necessary space to score in Atlanta United's 3-0 victory.