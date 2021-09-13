Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 24

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

There’s something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue among the contenders for Week 24's AT&T Goal of the Week.

The old comes from Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach, who continued to burn LAFC with another stunning goal. It wasn’t of the karate-kick variety, but instead a first-time chop from 20 yards out.

The new, and blue, comes from Santiago Rodriguez. The first-year New York City FC attacker latched onto a sublime Taty Castellanos service and put the Cityzens ahead early at Gillette Stadium.

The borrowed is from Tajon Buchanan, as in borrowed from his own book of brilliant goals with a clinical finish inside the side netting following a feed from Carles Gil for the New England Revolution winner.

Last, but certainly not least, is a terrific solo effort from Ezequiel Barco. He received a long ball from Brooks Lennon and dribbled three Orlando City SC defenders to find the necessary space to score in Atlanta United's 3-0 victory.

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week by clicking below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week

Advertising

Related Stories

Orlando forward Daryl Dike wins Week 23 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 23
LAFC forward Brian Rodriguez wins Week 22 AT&T Goal of the Week

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Heber poised for New York City FC return after torn ACL

Heber poised for New York City FC return after torn ACL
LAFC forward Cristian Arango named Week 24 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

LAFC forward Cristian Arango named Week 24 MLS Player of the Week
"Completely unacceptable": Austin FC's Josh Wolff doesn't hold back after latest defeat

"Completely unacceptable": Austin FC's Josh Wolff doesn't hold back after latest defeat
MVP contender? Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar is "achieving his true potential"
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

MVP contender? Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar is "achieving his true potential"
Report: Serie A clubs want to sign FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi 
Transfer Tracker

Report: Serie A clubs want to sign FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi 
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Atlanta United make a statement in Week 24

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Atlanta United make a statement in Week 24
More News
Video
Video
Correct red card for NYCFC's Alfredo Morales? Late PK drama in Montréal vs. Nashville
5:34
Instant Replay

Correct red card for NYCFC's Alfredo Morales? Late PK drama in Montréal vs. Nashville
Week 24 rewind! Review Show explains it all
26:11

Week 24 rewind! Review Show explains it all
FIRST CLASS FINISHES! Which is your pick for Week 24 Goal of the Week?
1:47

FIRST CLASS FINISHES! Which is your pick for Week 24 Goal of the Week?
Watch Every MLS Goal from Week 24
18:49

Watch Every MLS Goal from Week 24
More Video