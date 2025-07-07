Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 22

The Fourth of July holiday weekend had no shortage of must-see goals. Vote for your favorite and decide the AT&T Goal of the Matchday from Matchday 22.
Evander: FC Cincinnati's All-Star No. 10 now has five goals in his last three games, thanks to a powerful blast into the far-side netting in a 2-1 win over Chicago Fire FC.
Franco Escobar: Houston Dynamo FC stunned Western Conference leaders San Diego FC with a 4-3 road victory, a result sparked by Escobar cutting inside and bending a curler off the post and in.
Lionel Messi: Messi capped his man-of-the-match showing at Stade Saputo by going on a winding run through the CF Montréal defense before slotting home from close range in Inter Miami CF's 4-1 win.
Noel Caliskan: One touch with the chest to control, followed by an upper-90 volley to the far corner? They don't hit 'em much sweeter than Caliskan did in Real Salt Lake's 3-2 win over St. Louis CITY SC.