Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 22

The Fourth of July holiday weekend had no shortage of must-see goals. Vote for your favorite and decide the AT&T Goal of the Matchday from Matchday 22.

Evander: FC Cincinnati's All-Star No. 10 now has five goals in his last three games, thanks to a powerful blast into the far-side netting in a 2-1 win over Chicago Fire FC.

Franco Escobar: Houston Dynamo FC stunned Western Conference leaders San Diego FC with a 4-3 road victory, a result sparked by Escobar cutting inside and bending a curler off the post and in.

Lionel Messi: Messi capped his man-of-the-match showing at Stade Saputo by going on a winding run through the CF Montréal defense before slotting home from close range in Inter Miami CF's 4-1 win.