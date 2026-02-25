Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Toronto FC: What to know, how to watch

Canadian rivals square off when Vancouver Whitecaps FC welcome Toronto FC in an eye-catching Matchday 2 contest.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Feb. 28 | 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Where
- BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia
What to know
Fresh off the best season in club history, in which they reached the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup finals and won their fourth straight Canadian Championship title, the Whitecaps face elevated expectations in 2026.
They got off to a solid start in Matchday 1, with winter arrival AZ Jackson delivering a 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake at BC Place.
Vancouver retained the vast majority of last season's squad, while adding key pieces in Jackson as well as wingers Bruno Caicedo and Cheikh Sabaly. They help make up for the departures of Canadian international wingers Jayden Nelson and Ali Ahmed.
The roster is highlighted by German legend Thomas Müller, as well as 2025 Best XI midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, 2025 Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon and star striker Brian White. The latter three players hope to be included in the USMNT roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Who to watch
- Thomas Müller: The Bayern Munich icon joined Vancouver last August and has recorded 9g/4a in 15 appearances.
- Sebastian Berhalter: The midfielder enjoyed a breakout 2025 with All-Star and Best XI honors, cementing himself as a key piece for the USMNT.
- Tristan Blackmon: A leader of one of the best defenses in MLS last season, Blackmon was named the 2025 Defender of the Year.
- Brian White: Vancouver's leading goalscorer last season (16), White is in his sixth season with the club.
- Yohei Takaoka: The Japanese goalkeeper started 34 games in 2025, keeping a league-high 13 clean sheets en route to being named an All-Star.
Predicted XI
Amid a busy start to the year, head coach Jesper Sørensen has plenty of options. His preferred XI seems relatively set in stone, though.
What to know
After missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the fifth straight season during head coach Robin Fraser's first year, Toronto have undergone a transformational rebuild.
It began midway through 2025, when the club moved on from Italian DPs Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne and traded for midfielder Djordje Mihailovic.
The overhaul continued this winter, as Toronto added valuable pieces with MLS experience, signing two-time Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman and Sporting Kansas City legend Dániel Sallói to complement the cast of Canadian national team players, including Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea and Theo Corbeanu.
Toronto could soon make their biggest move yet, acquiring USMNT striker Josh Sargent from EFL Championship side Norwich City for a reported club-record $22 million transfer fee (up to $27 million with add-ons).
The Reds began their 2026 season last weekend with a hard-fought 3-2 loss at FC Dallas, in which Mihailovic and Derrick Etienne Jr. scored. Will they pick up their first win of the year against their Western rivals?
Who to watch
- Dániel Sallói: Last week, Toronto acquired the Hungarian winger for up to $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM). He played nearly 300 games for Sporting KC.
- Djordje Mihailovic: Toronto's No. 10 joined last summer in a cash-for-player trade with the Colorado Rapids. He has 5g/4a in 11 matches with the club.
- Jonathan Osorio: A Toronto homegrown, the 33-year-old captain has spent his entire professional career with the Reds. He's made nearly 400 total appearances for the club.
- Walker Zimmerman: The five-time Best XI selection and two-time MLS Defender of the Year joined the Reds after he was out of contract at Nashville SC, adding a veteran presence on the backline.
- Richie Laryea: Another Toronto native, Laryea has been a constant on the backline, making 147 appearances across all competitions for TFC. With 72 caps for Canada, he's looking to lock in his spot at the 2026 World Cup.
Predicted XI
Sallói could get the nod from the opening whistle after entering as a second-half substitute last week vs. Dallas.
Vancouver's defense was one of the best MLS had to offer last year, conceding just 38 times in the regular season. Can Toronto's attack crack the code?