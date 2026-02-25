Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Toronto FC: What to know, how to watch

Canadian rivals square off when Vancouver Whitecaps FC welcome Toronto FC in an eye-catching Matchday 2 contest.

What to know

Fresh off the best season in club history, in which they reached the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup finals and won their fourth straight Canadian Championship title, the Whitecaps face elevated expectations in 2026.

They got off to a solid start in Matchday 1, with winter arrival AZ Jackson delivering a 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake at BC Place.

Vancouver retained the vast majority of last season's squad, while adding key pieces in Jackson as well as wingers Bruno Caicedo and Cheikh Sabaly. They help make up for the departures of Canadian international wingers Jayden Nelson and Ali Ahmed.

The roster is highlighted by German legend Thomas Müller, as well as 2025 Best XI midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, 2025 Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon and star striker Brian White. The latter three players hope to be included in the USMNT roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Who to watch

Thomas Müller: The Bayern Munich icon joined Vancouver last August and has recorded 9g/4a in 15 appearances.

The Bayern Munich icon joined Vancouver last August and has recorded 9g/4a in 15 appearances. Sebastian Berhalter: The midfielder enjoyed a breakout 2025 with All-Star and Best XI honors, cementing himself as a key piece for the USMNT.

The midfielder enjoyed a breakout 2025 with All-Star and Best XI honors, cementing himself as a key piece for the USMNT. Tristan Blackmon: A leader of one of the best defenses in MLS last season, Blackmon was named the 2025 Defender of the Year.

A leader of one of the best defenses in MLS last season, Blackmon was named the 2025 Defender of the Year. Brian White: Vancouver's leading goalscorer last season (16), White is in his sixth season with the club.

Vancouver's leading goalscorer last season (16), White is in his sixth season with the club. Yohei Takaoka: The Japanese goalkeeper started 34 games in 2025, keeping a league-high 13 clean sheets en route to being named an All-Star.

Predicted XI