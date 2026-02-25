Portland Timbers acquire Alexander Aravena from Grêmio

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Portland Timbers have acquired forward Alexander Aravena on loan from Brazilian Série A side Grêmio, the club announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Chilean international's loan lasts through 2026 and includes a purchase option.

"Alexander is a player that we have continued to follow over the last couple of years, and we are excited for him to join us in Portland," said Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy.

"He provides us another quality option as we look to build out our attack this season. Alexander can operate in a few different positions giving us balance, and we believe he has the capabilities to succeed in MLS."

Aravena produced 7g/3a in 57 matches across all competitions for Grêmio since arriving in 2024. Internationally, he has provided one assist in 16 games with Chile.

"We've watched Alexander for some time at Grêmio, and what has always stood out to us is his versatility and ability to play anywhere across the front line," said head coach Phil Neville.

"He’s a technical player who’s comfortable operating in the pockets and even in the No. 10 role. With experience in top leagues, I believe he can come in and make an incredible impact on the way we play and our attack."

The Timbers are in their third season under Neville. They've made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in back-to-back years.