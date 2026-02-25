DC United sign homegrown goalkeeper Grant Leveille

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have signed homegrown goalkeeper Grant Leveille through the 2028-29 season with options for 2029-30 and 2030-31, the club announced Wednesday.

The 17-year-old previously spent two years with the Red Bull New York Academy (2022-24) before joining the D.C. United Academy in August. He is D.C.'s second-ever homegrown goalkeeper signing.

Internationally, Leveille received his first call-up to Haiti for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar last fall.

“Grant has shown his quality as a top goalkeeper within the academy, and his progression to the first team is a testament to his dedication,” said managing director of soccer operations, Dr. Erkut Sogut.

“He performed extremely well in our Academy and had a strong preseason, highlighting his consistency, maturity, and readiness to compete at the next level.

"Grant possesses tremendous long-term potential, and it is essential we continue to provide him with the right environment, guidance, and support to maximize his development within the club.”

Leveille joins a deep goalkeeping unit in D.C. headed by former US international Sean Johnson, alongside Alex Bono and Jordan Farr.