Orlando City vs. Inter Miami: Everything to know for Sunday Night Soccer

The Florida Derby takes center stage when Orlando City host in-state rivals Inter Miami CF for Matchday 2's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, March 1 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Inter&Co Stadium | Orlando, Florida
What to know
Orlando have made the last six Audi MLS Cup Playoffs under head coach Oscar Pareja, giving them the league's longest active postseason streak.
However, the Lions are coming off a 2-1 home loss to Red Bull New York on Matchday 1. Winter signing Tiago – one of three U22 Initiative additions from Brazil alongside midfielder Luis Otávio and center back Iago Teodoro - scored late in second-half stoppage time.
This follows significant roster turnover during Orlando's offseason. Most notably, the club transferred homegrown right back Alex Freeman to LaLiga side Villarreal and moved on from goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.
Can Orlando's new arrivals and established stars get on the right page in time for Sunday's marquee game against their biggest rival?
Who to watch
- Maxime Crépeau: The Canadian international goalkeeper, signed in free agency this winter, made 11 saves against RBNY in his Orlando debut.
- Griffin Dorsey: Acquired from Houston Dynamo FC ahead of Matchday 1, Dorsey is Freeman's replacement at right back.
- Martín Ojeda: The Argentine No. 10 is coming off a career-best 2025 season in which he produced a club-record 39 goal contributions (20g/19a) in 42 games.
- Marco Pašalić: Pašalić hopes to build on his 12g/5a output from his first season with Orlando, and has the added motivation of trying to make Croatia's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.
- Tiago: The 20-year-old winger subbed on late in Matchday 1 and quickly scored his first MLS goal. Will he be rewarded with his first MLS start?
Predicted XI
Midfielder Eduard Atuesta's status is up in the air after missing opening day with hamstring tightness. As is Wilder Cartagena, who left Matchday 1 with an injury. Colin Guske replaced him in midfield.
What to know
The reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions hope to rebound on Matchday 2, following a 3-0 defeat at LAFC during the inaugural Walmart Saturday Showdown.
After scoring a historic 101 combined regular-season and playoff goals in 2025 en route to their league title, Miami's vaunted attack was held largely in check by the Black & Gold on MLS is Back weekend.
Lionel Messi was limited to four shots (none on target), while DP signing Germán Berterame managed just one attempt on frame.
Berterame was one of three newcomers who made their first official starts with Miami, along with goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and center back Micael.
Who to watch
- Tadeo Allende: After setting a new playoff record with nine postseason goals last year, Allende could make his first start of 2026.
- Germán Berterame: The biggest signing of Miami's active offseason, Berterame was acquired from LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey for a reported $15 million.
- Rodrigo De Paul: The Argentine midfielder is in his first full season with the Herons, after playing the second half of their MLS Cup 2025-winning campaign on loan from LaLiga giants Atlético Madrid.
- Lionel Messi: The legendary No. 10 is coming off a second-straight Landon Donovan MLS MVP season (29g/19a in 2025). A third consecutive MVP award is on the table for Messi, who's also poised (along with De Paul) to help Argentina defend their 2022 World Cup title this summer.
- Dayne St. Clair: The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year will want to turn the page after conceding three times on Matchday 1, especially with Crépeau – his main competition for Canada's No. 1 job at the World Cup – in the opposing goal.
Predicted XI
Will Allende start in attack? Mascherano is exploring his best XI, and the former Celta de Vigo forward could get the nod after Miami were blanked at LAFC.
Messi will always be the focus whenever he's on the pitch, especially in the Florida Derby. Putting aside his legendary reputation, the GOAT has a somewhat contentious history with the Lions. There's every reason to expect even more fireworks under the bright lights of Sunday Night Soccer.