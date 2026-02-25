Orlando City vs. Inter Miami: Everything to know for Sunday Night Soccer

The Florida Derby takes center stage when Orlando City host in-state rivals Inter Miami CF for Matchday 2's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Midfielder Eduard Atuesta 's status is up in the air after missing opening day with hamstring tightness. As is Wilder Cartagena , who left Matchday 1 with an injury. Colin Guske replaced him in midfield.

Can Orlando's new arrivals and established stars get on the right page in time for Sunday's marquee game against their biggest rival?

This follows significant roster turnover during Orlando's offseason. Most notably, the club transferred homegrown right back Alex Freeman to LaLiga side Villarreal and moved on from goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

Orlando have made the last six Audi MLS Cup Playoffs under head coach Oscar Pareja, giving them the league's longest active postseason streak.

What to know

The reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions hope to rebound on Matchday 2, following a 3-0 defeat at LAFC during the inaugural Walmart Saturday Showdown.

After scoring a historic 101 combined regular-season and playoff goals in 2025 en route to their league title, Miami's vaunted attack was held largely in check by the Black & Gold on MLS is Back weekend.

Lionel Messi was limited to four shots (none on target), while DP signing Germán Berterame managed just one attempt on frame.

Berterame was one of three newcomers who made their first official starts with Miami, along with goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and center back Micael.

Who to watch

Tadeo Allende: After setting a new playoff record with nine postseason goals last year, Allende could make his first start of 2026.

Germán Berterame: The biggest signing of Miami's active offseason, Berterame was acquired from LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey for a reported $15 million.

Rodrigo De Paul: The Argentine midfielder is in his first full season with the Herons, after playing the second half of their MLS Cup 2025-winning campaign on loan from LaLiga giants Atlético Madrid.

Lionel Messi: The legendary No. 10 is coming off a second-straight Landon Donovan MLS MVP season (29g/19a in 2025). A third consecutive MVP award is on the table for Messi, who's also poised (along with De Paul) to help Argentina defend their 2022 World Cup title this summer.

Dayne St. Clair: The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year will want to turn the page after conceding three times on Matchday 1, especially with Crépeau – his main competition for Canada's No. 1 job at the World Cup – in the opposing goal.

Predicted XI