FC Cincinnati's Evander wins Goal of the Matchday

The Brazilian's cheeky chip from the edge of the 18-yard box in a 2-2 draw at Charlotte FC claimed 43.4 percent of the fan vote.

FC Cincinnati star Evander has earned AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 12.

2nd place, Kristoffer Velde (32.9%): The Norwegian forward got the Timbers' party started in a historic 6-0 rout of Sporting Kansas City with a blistering blast from distance.

3rd place, Luca Langoni (15.1%): The Argentine forward's thunderbolt helped keep the Revs perfect at Gillette Stadium in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union.

4th place, Jorge Ruvalcaba (8.6%): The winger's picturesque shot inside the far post helped lead Red Bull New York to a 3-1 win at Chicago Fire FC.