Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 12

Oh, mama, there were some golazos in Matchday 12. But we can only give flowers to four nominees.
Vote for your favorite here.
Jorge Ruvalcaba: Taking a pass from Emil Forsberg, the winger took a touch and hit a gorgeous shot inside the far post in Red Bull New York's 3-1 win at Chicago Fire FC.
Evander: The Brazilian star showed his class with a sublime chip from the edge of the 18-yard box in FC Cincinnati's 2-2 draw at Charlotte FC.
Luca Langoni: The Argentine forward made sure the New England Revolution remained perfect at Gillette Stadium with his thunderbolt inside the far post in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union.
Kristoffer Velde: There was a lot for the Timbers Army to celebrate in a historic 6-0 win over Sporting Kansas City, including the Norwegian forward's blistering blast from distance.