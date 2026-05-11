Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 12

Oh, mama, there were some golazos in Matchday 12. But we can only give flowers to four nominees.

Evander: The Brazilian star showed his class with a sublime chip from the edge of the 18-yard box in FC Cincinnati's 2-2 draw at Charlotte FC.

Luca Langoni: The Argentine forward made sure the New England Revolution remained perfect at Gillette Stadium with his thunderbolt inside the far post in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union.