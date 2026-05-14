Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 13

With a record 58 goals scored during Matchday 13's midweek madness, there was no shortage of AT&T Goal of the Matchday options.
Of the four nominees below, vote for your favorite here.
Daniel Ríos: The CF Montréal striker beautifully curled home a long-range shot in a 2-2 draw vs. the Portland Timbers.
Evander: FC Cincinnati's Brazilian star continued his impressive form, unleashing a powerful blast in their eventual 5-3 defeat to Inter Miami CF.
Sebastian Berhalter: The USMNT midfielder got his brace with a golazo, which sealed Vancouver Whitecaps FC's 3-2 win at FC Dallas.
Gabriel Pec: From distance? Check. Top corner? Check. The LA Galaxy winger gave his side a stunning consolation goal in their 3-1 defeat at Sporting Kansas City.