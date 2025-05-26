Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Road to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have enjoyed a magical run through the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, one that will culminate on Sunday when they visit LIGA MX side Cruz Azul for the tournament final (9 pm ET | FS1, OneSoccer, TUDN).
The path was far from easy. To earn their chance at silverware, head coach Jesper Sørensen's group had to navigate a treacherous road that included a Costa Rican powerhouse, two LIGA MX opponents and star-studded Inter Miami CF.
Before Vancouver head to Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City, let's look back at their path through the prestigious continental competition.
- Opponent: Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)
- Result: 3-2 aggregate victory
It can be easy to forget now, but Vancouver's CCC journey began inauspiciously against Saprissa, a storied Costa Rican outfit with a track record of giving MLS clubs all they can handle in this tournament. They did exactly that to the 'Caps, taking a 2-1 victory in Leg 1 at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá, delivered by a dramatic 95th-minute strike from Ariel Rodriguez.
With their backs against the wall heading into Leg 2 at BC Place, Vancouver responded with a 2-0 victory courtesy of a brace from star striker Brian White that clinched the series 3-2 on aggregate. The gutsy effort would be a sign of things to come.
- Opponent: CF Monterrey (Mexico)
- Result: 3-3 aggregate (VAN advances on away goals)
Coming off that hard-fought Saprissa series, the task didn't get any easier as the Whitecaps faced their first LIGA MX foe in CF Monterrey. Leg 1 required more last-minute heroics, as the 'Caps clawed level on an 86th-minute goal from Belal Halbouni after Monterrey's Roberto de la Rosa notched a 25th-minute road goal.
Needing a mammoth result in Leg 2 at Estadio Corona, Vancouver got exactly that. White played the hero role again, netting a 78th-minute strike for a 3-2 aggregate lead. Monterrey scored a late PK via Sergio Ramos, but with another away goal from Édier Ocampo earlier in the contest (57'), the 3-3 aggregate final sent Vancouver through on the away-goals tiebreaker.
- Opponent: Pumas UNAM (Mexico)
- Result: 3-3 aggregate (VAN advances on away goals)
The subsequent quarterfinal clash with LIGA MX's Pumas UNAM authored arguably the signature moment of Vancouver's run.
After Leg 1 ended in a 1-1 draw at BC Place, Vancouver were just seconds from seeing their CCC dreams dashed when Ignacio Pussetto bagged an 88th-minute goal that delivered the Mexican side a 3-2 aggregate lead.
Needing another last-second miracle, center back Tristan Blackmon stepped up as an unlikely hero, smashing home a cross from Ocampo to send Pumas packing on away goals. It all set up a mammoth semifinal clash with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.
- Opponent: Inter Miami CF
- Result: 5-1 aggregate victory
Heart-pounding theatrics weren't required for the Whitecaps to dispatch a favored Inter Miami side. Vancouver put on an absolute clinic over two legs against the Herons, cruising to a 5-1 aggregate victory that started with a 2-0 Leg 1 victory at BC Place, delivered by yet another goal from White and an additional tally from breakout midfielder Sebastian Berhalter.
Jordi Alba gave Miami a lifeline with the opening goal in Leg 2 at Chase Stadium, but it was all 'Caps from there. Vancouver rattled off three straight unanswered to put the series to bed, with White, Pedro Vite and Berhalter all finding the scoresheet in a 3-1 statement result.