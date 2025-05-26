Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Road to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final

It can be easy to forget now, but Vancouver's CCC journey began inauspiciously against Saprissa, a storied Costa Rican outfit with a track record of giving MLS clubs all they can handle in this tournament. They did exactly that to the 'Caps, taking a 2-1 victory in Leg 1 at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá, delivered by a dramatic 95th-minute strike from Ariel Rodriguez.