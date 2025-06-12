USMNT at Concacaf Gold Cup: Everything fans need to know

The US men's national team will look to win their eighth Concacaf Gold Cup title when the continental tournament unfolds from June 14 to July 6 across the United States.
This marks the USMNT's final competitive preparation before co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer.
Here's everything to know about what awaits head coach Mauricio Pochettino's group, which includes 15 MLS players.
Group D schedule
- June 15 vs. Trinidad & Tobago - 6 pm ET | PayPal Park (San Jose, California)
- June 19 vs. Saudi Arabia - 9:15 pm ET | Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- June 22 vs. Haiti - 7 pm ET | AT&T Stadium (Dallas, Texas)
The USMNT begin their Gold Cup campaign at the San Jose Earthquakes' PayPal Park, then travel to the Lone Star State for two matches – including one at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.
The top two teams per group advance to the knockout stage. Should that include the USMNT, they'd play a quarterfinal match on June 28 or 29.
How to watch
All USMNT Concacaf Gold Cup games will be televised on the FOX family of networks in English and Univision networks in Spanish.
How they qualified
The USMNT qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup via their 5-2 aggregate victory over Jamaica in the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.
Ricardo Pepi led a 1-0 first-leg win in Kingston, while Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah joined him on the scoresheet in the second leg en route to a 4-2 win in St. Louis.
Key players
- Tyler Adams: Joining goalkeeper Matt Turner and center back Chris Richards as Europe-based stars, Adams often captains the team with his hard-nosed mentality in midfield.
- Diego Luna: Last season's MLS Young Player of the Year, the Real Salt Lake midfielder is now having his breakout season on the international stage.
- Sebastian Berhalter: The son of former manager Gregg Berhalter, Sebastian earned his first USMNT call-up by emerging as one of the top No. 8s in MLS.
- Brian White: On pace for a career-best season with Vancouver, White's goalscoring chops put him firmly in the mix for a World Cup roster spot.
- Patrick Agyemang: Also aiming to prove himself in the crowded No. 9 pool, Agyemang has 16 goals over the past season and a half with Charlotte FC.
- Miles Robinson: The veteran FC Cincinnati center back is eyeing a second Gold Cup crown to boost his chances for a first World Cup appearance, having missed out on the 2022 tournament with an Achilles tear.
- Alex Freeman: The Orlando City homegrown has arguably been the finest right back in MLS this season, a two-way presence and legit offensive threat with 4g/1a.
Head coach
Mauricio Pochettino took charge of the USMNT nine months ago as the heralded high-profile manager fans so dearly craved. And while he's given glimpses of that international prowess, he has a .500 record (5W-5L-0D) in his first 10 matches.
In the Argentine's first foray into international soccer, Pochettino has been open about his long-term focus on success at the 2026 World Cup as his primary objective.
With that tournament now a year away, the former Chelsea and PSG manager will hope to use the Gold Cup to lift a trophy and evaluate the player pool.
2025 thus far
The USMNT kicked off 2025 with a pair of wins in January camp, taking a 3-1 victory over Venezuela at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium before shutting out Costa Rica 3-0 at Orlando City's Inter&Co Stadium.
Then attempting a Concacaf Nations League four-peat in March, the USMNT fell 1-0 to Panama on a dramatic stoppage-time winner in the semifinals, only exacerbating the issue with a 2-1 loss to Canada in the third-place game.
In their final two friendly matches ahead of this Gold Cup, the USMNT lost 2-1 against Türkiye before suffering a 4-0 rout vs. Switzerland. For the first time since 2007, the Yanks are on a four-match losing streak.
With the Gold Cup on deck, an MLS-heavy squad will aim to return the USMNT to winning ways and restore confidence both inside and outside of the locker room.
Team achievements
- 7x Concacaf Gold Cup winners
- 3x Concacaf Nations League winners