USMNT at Concacaf Gold Cup: Everything fans need to know

The US men's national team will look to win their eighth Concacaf Gold Cup title when the continental tournament unfolds from June 14 to July 6 across the United States.

Here's everything to know about what awaits head coach Mauricio Pochettino's group, which includes 15 MLS players .

This marks the USMNT's final competitive preparation before co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer.

All USMNT Concacaf Gold Cup games will be televised on the FOX family of networks in English and Univision networks in Spanish.

The top two teams per group advance to the knockout stage. Should that include the USMNT, they'd play a quarterfinal match on June 28 or 29.

The USMNT begin their Gold Cup campaign at the San Jose Earthquakes ' PayPal Park, then travel to the Lone Star State for two matches – including one at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium.

Ricardo Pepi led a 1-0 first-leg win in Kingston, while Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah joined him on the scoresheet in the second leg en route to a 4-2 win in St. Louis.

The USMNT qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup via their 5-2 aggregate victory over Jamaica in the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

With that tournament now a year away, the former Chelsea and PSG manager will hope to use the Gold Cup to lift a trophy and evaluate the player pool.

In the Argentine's first foray into international soccer, Pochettino has been open about his long-term focus on success at the 2026 World Cup as his primary objective.

Mauricio Pochettino took charge of the USMNT nine months ago as the heralded high-profile manager fans so dearly craved. And while he's given glimpses of that international prowess, he has a .500 record (5W-5L-0D) in his first 10 matches.

Representing the Red, White, and Blue at the Gold Cup. #USMNT 🇺🇸 📰: https://t.co/uyeFfvvf8G pic.twitter.com/C3xVX2LrSt

2025 thus far

The USMNT kicked off 2025 with a pair of wins in January camp, taking a 3-1 victory over Venezuela at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium before shutting out Costa Rica 3-0 at Orlando City's Inter&Co Stadium.

Then attempting a Concacaf Nations League four-peat in March, the USMNT fell 1-0 to Panama on a dramatic stoppage-time winner in the semifinals, only exacerbating the issue with a 2-1 loss to Canada in the third-place game.

In their final two friendly matches ahead of this Gold Cup, the USMNT lost 2-1 against Türkiye before suffering a 4-0 rout vs. Switzerland. For the first time since 2007, the Yanks are on a four-match losing streak.