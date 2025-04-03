Vancouver Whitecaps settle for Leg 1 draw vs. Pumas in Champions Cup quarterfinals

Vancouver Whitecaps FC came close to a crucial win over Pumas in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal at BC Place, but a world-class strike from Coco Carasquilla at the death flipped the series on its head.
Brian White struck for a 71st-minute opener to put the hosts in the driver's seat, getting a toe to a loose ball during a frantic scramble in the box. Vancouver appeared primed to head into Leg 2 with a 1-0 aggregate advantage, only to see Carasquilla strike a spectacular 87th-minute volley from a corner kick, smashing the ball past a frozen Yohei Takaoka.
Vancouver winger Emmanuel Sabbi nearly found a dramatic stoppage-time winner, but Pumas goalkeeper Álex Padilla somehow tipped his header onto the post.
Instead of a one-goal cushion for Vancouver, the golazo from Carasquilla gives Pumas what could be a crucial away goal heading into next Wednesday's second leg at Estadio Olímpico Universitario.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The 'Caps looked set for another significant win at BC Place until Pumas's late equalizer. There's still all to play for, but their outlook would have improved considerably if they had managed to hold onto the late lead.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Coco Carasquilla struck a world-class volley in the dying minutes, a reminder of the quality that led to his big-money transfer from Houston to the LIGA MX giants.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: White claims the honors for yet another clutch goal, although Tristan Blackmon was a close second with a stellar showing on the backline.
Next Up
- VAN: Saturday, April 5 vs Colorado Rapids | 9:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season