Vancouver Whitecaps settle for Leg 1 draw vs. Pumas in Champions Cup quarterfinals

Vancouver Whitecaps FC came close to a crucial win over Pumas in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal at BC Place, but a world-class strike from Coco Carasquilla at the death flipped the series on its head.

Brian White struck for a 71st-minute opener to put the hosts in the driver's seat, getting a toe to a loose ball during a frantic scramble in the box. Vancouver appeared primed to head into Leg 2 with a 1-0 aggregate advantage, only to see Carasquilla strike a spectacular 87th-minute volley from a corner kick, smashing the ball past a frozen Yohei Takaoka.

Vancouver winger Emmanuel Sabbi nearly found a dramatic stoppage-time winner, but Pumas goalkeeper Álex Padilla somehow tipped his header onto the post.