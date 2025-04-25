Vancouver Whitecaps shock Inter Miami to start CCC semifinals

Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter each found the scoresheet for Vancouver, who also accomplished the vital task of maintaining the clean sheet and denying Inter Miami a road goal ahead of Leg 2 at Chase Stadium on April 30 (8 pm ET | FS1, OneSoccer; TUDN, ViX).

White opened the scoring in the 24th minute, finishing off a gorgeous team move with a floating header past Oscar Ustari, assisted by standout midfielder Pedro Vite. Berhalter found the exclamation point on 85 minutes, smashing a loose ball in the penalty area into the roof of the net off a cross from Jayden Nelson.