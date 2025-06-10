Concacaf 2025 Gold Cup: Guide to teams, format, stadiums, schedule & more

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup will take place from June 14 to July 6, pitting 16 teams from North/Central America and the Caribbean region – plus guest nation Saudi Arabia – against each other for the federation's top national team prize.
The United States and Canada will co-host the biennial tournament, amounting to both countries' last official competitive appearances before hosting next year's FIFA 2026 World Cup along with Mexico.
Here is everything you need to know about this summer's event.
United States
- English: FOX (select USMNT games), FS1, FS2
- Spanish: TUDN, ViX
Canada
- English: OneSoccer
The top two teams per group advance to the knockout stage.
- Group A: Mexico, Costa Rica, Suriname, Dominican Republic
- Group B: Canada, Honduras, El Salvador, Curaçao
- Group C: Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe
- Group D: United States, Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago, Saudi Arabia
Of the 14 venues (13 in the United States, one in Canada) selected to host Gold Cup games, seven are MLS stadiums.
- BC Place - Vancouver, British Columbia (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Dignity Health Sports Park - Carson, California (LA Galaxy)
- Energizer Park - St. Louis, Missouri (St. Louis CITY SC)
- PayPal Park - San Jose, California (San Jose Earthquakes)
- Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas (Austin FC)
- Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas (Houston Dynamo FC)
- Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, California (San Diego FC)
Additionally, five of the other seven venues are in MLS markets:
- AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas
- NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas
- SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California
- Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, California
- U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minnesota
- State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona
- Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada
The tournament will be played from June 14 to July 6 in the United States and Canada, beginning with Mexico vs. the Dominican Republic at SoFi Stadium and concluding at NRG Stadium in Houston for the tournament final.
Rounds will be scheduled as follows:
- Group Stage: June 14 - June 24
- Quarterfinals: June 28 - June 29
- Semifinals: July 2
- Final: July 6
All 16 teams are drawn into four groups of four, playing a single-game round-robin format. The top two teams in each group reach the quarterfinals, commencing a single-match knockout stage until the final.
Held every two years since its inaugural 1991 edition, the Concacaf Gold Cup has only been won by three nations:
- Mexico: 9x champions
- United States: 7x champions
- Canada: 1x champions