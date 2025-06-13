Canada at Concacaf Gold Cup: Everything fans need to know

Canada will soon compete in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup , their final competitive tune-up ahead of co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico.

Here's everything to know about what awaits head coach Jesse Marsch's group, which includes 12 MLS players .

This year's tournament, held in the United States and Canada, runs from June 14 to July 6. In all, 16 nations are chasing a spot at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Concacaf Gold Cup will air on OneSoccer in Canada. In the United States, games are available across the FOX family of networks in English and Univision networks in Spanish.

The top two teams per group advance to the knockout stage. Should that include the CanMNT, they'd play a quarterfinal match on June 28 or 29.

Canada begin their Gold Cup journey on home soil, hosting Honduras at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 's BC Place before heading to Shell Energy Stadium, home of Houston Dynamo FC , where they'll take on Curaçao and El Salvador.

They beat Suriname in the quarterfinals to advance via a 4-0 aggregate victory over two legs, spurred by a second-leg brace from Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg .

Canada qualified for the Gold Cup by reaching the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

Head coach

Jesse Marsch took charge of Canada barely over a year ago, quashing some USMNT fans' hopes that the American would manage his native country.

Notably, the ex-CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls coach has won both meetings against the USMNT, including in the Concacaf Nations League third-place match just three months ago.

Perhaps even more significantly, Marsch took the CanMNT to the Copa América semifinals last summer. It took the reigning World Cup champions, Argentina, to oust Les Rouges.