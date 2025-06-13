Canada at Concacaf Gold Cup: Everything fans need to know

Canada will soon compete in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, their final competitive tune-up ahead of co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico.
This year's tournament, held in the United States and Canada, runs from June 14 to July 6. In all, 16 nations are chasing a spot at the NRG Stadium in Houston.
Here's everything to know about what awaits head coach Jesse Marsch's group, which includes 12 MLS players.
Group B schedule
- June 17 vs. Honduras - 10:30 pm ET | BC Place (Vancouver, BC)
- June 21 vs. Curaçao - 7 pm ET | Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Texas)
- June 24 vs. El Salvador - 10 pm ET | Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Texas)
Canada begin their Gold Cup journey on home soil, hosting Honduras at Vancouver Whitecaps FC's BC Place before heading to Shell Energy Stadium, home of Houston Dynamo FC, where they'll take on Curaçao and El Salvador.
The top two teams per group advance to the knockout stage. Should that include the CanMNT, they'd play a quarterfinal match on June 28 or 29.
How to watch
The Concacaf Gold Cup will air on OneSoccer in Canada. In the United States, games are available across the FOX family of networks in English and Univision networks in Spanish.
How they qualified
Canada qualified for the Gold Cup by reaching the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League semifinals.
They beat Suriname in the quarterfinals to advance via a 4-0 aggregate victory over two legs, spurred by a second-leg brace from Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg.
Key players
- Jonathan David: Some of the biggest clubs in the world have David on their summer shopping list after producing 25g/12a in 49 appearances across all competitions last season for Ligue 1 outfit Lille.
- Cyle Larin: The former Orlando City striker was RCD Mallorca's joint-top scorer in LaLiga last season (7 goals).
- Stephen Eustáquio: The experienced vice-captain will don the armband in Alphonso Davies' absence, bringing his top-level experience to the midfield.
- Tajon Buchanan: A 2021 MLS Best XI selection with the New England Revolution, the versatile wide player recently played at LaLiga's Villareal on loan from Inter Milan.
- Ismaël Koné: The former CF Montréal midfielder plies his trade in France's Ligue 1, bringing a game-changing presence in possession and transition.
- Dayne St. Clair: Minnesota United's goalkeeper is currently the MLS leader in clean sheets (eight shutouts), and seems to have the No. 1 shirt over Portland's Maxime Crépeau.
- Jacob Shaffelburg: After a breakout 2024 with Nashville, Shaffelburg has become one of Canada's most consistent attacking players in wide areas.
Head coach
Jesse Marsch took charge of Canada barely over a year ago, quashing some USMNT fans' hopes that the American would manage his native country.
Notably, the ex-CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls coach has won both meetings against the USMNT, including in the Concacaf Nations League third-place match just three months ago.
Perhaps even more significantly, Marsch took the CanMNT to the Copa América semifinals last summer. It took the reigning World Cup champions, Argentina, to oust Les Rouges.
In 17 matches with the CanMNT, Marsch carries an 8W-6L-3D record.
2025 so far
Canada began the year with games against their two biggest rivals in Concacaf Nations League play, losing 2-0 to Mexico in the semifinals before beating the USMNT 2-1 in the third-place match.
They've since played two friendlies this month in preparation for the Gold Cup, defeating Ukraine 4-2 before falling to Ivory Coast in penalties following a scoreless draw. With those results, they won the inaugural Canadian Shield.
Team achievements
- 1985 Concacaf Championship winner
- 2000 Gold Cup winner