Vancouver Whitecaps suffer Leg 1 CCC heartbreaker at Saprissa 

Vancouver Whitecaps FC got a road goal but conceded a last-second go-ahead strike, falling 2-1 against Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa in Thursday's Concacaf Champions Cup Round One opener at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá.

Scottish talisman Ryan Gauld found Vancouver's road goal with a 21st-minute tally assisted by Ali Ahmed, perfectly placing his first-time shot to the left of diving Saprissa goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado.

Saprissa struck back just after second-half kickoff on a golazo from captain Mariano Torres, who converted a clinical left-footed shot from well outside the penalty box. Despite the concession, Vancouver were just seconds away from escaping with the 1-1 draw, only to see Saprissa's Ariel Rodriguez score the go-ahead goal just before full time.

That goal leaves the Whitecaps with a one-goal aggregate deficit ahead of Leg 2, which takes place at BC Place next Thursday. The aggregate winner advances to face Liga MX side Monterrey in the Round of 16 in the continental tournament.