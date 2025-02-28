Brian White sends Vancouver Whitecaps through in Concacaf Champions Cup

Brian White scored twice as Vancouver Whitecaps FC defeated Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa 2-0 Thursday night at BC Place to advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.

White's second-half brace turned the series around for the 'Caps after last week's 2-1 Leg 1 loss in Costa Rica. Five-time CCC champions CF Monterrery await in the next round.

White, who signed a contract extension earlier this week, clinched qualification for the Whitecaps shortly after the break, nodding Jayden Nelson's cross past goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado from close range.