Brian White sends Vancouver Whitecaps through in Concacaf Champions Cup

Brian White scored twice as Vancouver Whitecaps FC defeated Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa 2-0 Thursday night at BC Place to advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.
White's second-half brace turned the series around for the 'Caps after last week's 2-1 Leg 1 loss in Costa Rica. Five-time CCC champions CF Monterrery await in the next round.
White, who signed a contract extension earlier this week, clinched qualification for the Whitecaps shortly after the break, nodding Jayden Nelson's cross past goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado from close range.
After Saprissa threatened with two late shots off the woodwork, White finished things off with a stoppage-time goal strike that sent Vancouver into the next stage of the continental tournament.